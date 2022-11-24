



Google Research Scholar Program 2023-2024 Good news for all researchers around the world. Candidates wishing to pursue research in fields related to Google may apply to the Google Research Scholar Program.

The 2023-2024 Google Research Scholar program is designed to help and support early-career professors to conduct research projects. This program supports professors at research institutions around the world. Interested candidates from around the world are invited to apply to the Google Scholar program. Funding for the scholarship program is estimated at $60,000.

All professors around the world are encouraged to apply for this great opportunity and capitalize on your talents and discoveries. Google hopes to develop long-term relationships with professors and their conclusions. See this article for more details.

To learn more about the 2023 Google Scholar program, review the information below and apply.

Learn more about the Google Research Scholar Program 2023. Country: Worldwide Type: Fully Funded Category: Academic Scholarship Level: Research Professor Organization: Google Deadline: December 1, 2022.

eligibility criteria.

To be eligible for the Google Research Program 2023-2024, you must meet the following criteria:

Must be a full-time associate, assistant, or professor at a degree-granting institution or university. Must have a Ph.D. Within 7 years from submission. Exceptions will be considered for applicants with delays such as parental leave, leave of absence, etc. Applications can request this exception for leave. In one round he can submit one application. Please submit only one proposal for her. He can only apply three times in seven years after obtaining his Ph.D.areas of interest

All proposals submitted will be reviewed within six months of submission. You will be asked to categorize your proposal into one of the following areas of interest.

Human-Computer Interaction Health Research Natural Language Processing Privacy Quantum Computing Machine Cognition Applied Science Algorithms and Optimization Geo/Maps Mobile Machine Learning and Data Mining Networking Security Software Engineering and Programming Languages ​​Systems (Hardware/Software) Structured Data, Extraction, semantic graphs, and database management. Eligibility Criteria: All international students are eligible for the Google Scholar program. Candidates must be full-time assistants or professors at a university.PhD graduates must have completed their degree in 2015 or later The application process is online Interested candidates can apply up to three times within seven years of receiving their PhD Related Articles: Application Deadline

The deadline for submitting applications for the Google Research Scholar Program is December 1, 2022.

how to apply?

To apply for the Google Research Scholar program, follow these steps:

Step 1: First, you need to know how to write a good proposal: check here

Step 2: Try writing a proposal as mentioned in Step 1

Step 3: Once the application is open, you will need to submit your proposal.

Step 4: Candidates will know about their selection after 4 months

For more information and to apply, please refer to the official link below.

Google Research Scholar Program official link

Conclusion

Today’s post was about the Google Scholar program. Candidates interested in this Research Scholar program are encouraged to submit their applications by the specified deadline. Candidates from all over the world are eligible to apply for this research scholar program. Good luck with your application.

