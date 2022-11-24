DOE will award $100 million for innovative floating wind, pumped hydro and other new clean energy technologies.





Eight companies committed to technological advances in clean energy have been awarded millions of dollars in federal funding to expand innovative production that streamlines sectors such as offshore wind and pumped storage.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday which companies will win the award out of a $100 million funding block allocated to the technology originally funded by the agency’s Advanced Research Projects Agency Energy Program. Announced what was chosen for

These awards underscore DOE’s commitment to the Biden administration’s clean energy agenda and aim to reduce emissions, reduce reliance on imports of critical minerals, and advance research.

The company funded by Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) is described as a disruptive new technology.

Granholm said the DOE chose the winners because it believes their products would transform the industry, and the SCALEUP funding will help accelerate the commercialization of the technology and enable it to be widely deployed. said deaf.

The DOE cites Kent Houston Offshore Engineering’s two floating offshore wind turbine technologies as disruptive, saying the company is focused on designing more efficient turbines and reducing manufacturing costs to reduce the cost of floating wind farms. leading to cheaper electricity production while achieving profitability. Kent was awarded $17.5 million.

Having received $10 million, Quidnet Energy will use the funding to scale up its geodynamic pumped storage technology into a commercially viable system. According to DOE, the first utility to utilize the technology is the San Antonio Municipal Utility, his CPS Energy, the largest in the United States.

Quidnet technology uses underground rock formations to bypass some of the limitations and costs of traditional pumped storage. At a press conference on Tuesday, Quidnet CEO Joe Zhou said the technology could be deployed at a fraction of the cost of pumped storage.

Existing pumped-storage storage facilities generate electricity for storage by pumping water from one reservoir to another reservoir at a much higher elevation and storing the potential gravitational energy of the water. Zhou said that the power required exceeds the amount of power that can be stored, and the need to use mountains because of the difference in elevation, and the areas where pumped storage power can be used are limited.

Quidnet hopes to take the mountain out of the equation by pumping water between underground rock formations and using the pressure in those layers to generate the weight of the mountain needed to store electricity, Zhou said. Told.

Via Separations has received $9.75 million to deploy a new type of membrane module for industrial production that could cut energy costs by 90%, according to the DOE.

Shreya Dave, CEO of Via Separations, said on Tuesday that the company’s membrane technology could ultimately reduce emissions by 3 gigatonnes across the petrochemical, paper, pulp and chemical manufacturing industries, while also reducing emissions previously lost in the separation process. Valuable by-products that would otherwise have been lost can also be recovered, he said.

President Joe Biden’s goals to reduce greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050 include accelerating private sector investment across clean energy and transportation sectors. Yes, says Granholm.

