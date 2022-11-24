How Little Caesars Leverages Technology Investments and Developments





Dominos and Papa Johns often get the biggest share of the pizza war media analysis, but Little Caesars is actually the third largest pizza chain in the US, with many long-term development goals underway. is. NRN spoke with Little Caesars Chief Development Officer Jeremy Vitaro, who joined the team last year, about the company’s progress in innovation, menu and marketing development. He sees a real opportunity for the company, especially during this time of economic uncertainty, as a more affordable option.

The value model we bring will really differentiate the brand and resonate even more in times of high inflation, Vitaro said. Customers are really starting to feel the economic crisis.

But sustaining this momentum requires more than value differentiation. Little Caesars is also focused on being a leader in out-of-store categories, especially drive-thru his lane, a relatively untapped category for pizza competitors. In the post-pandemic world, medium and large restaurant chains are turning to food lockers as an efficient off-premises solution. However, Little Caesars is leading the game with a company called Pizza Portal, which it introduced in 2018, and similar to the self-serve mobile pickup it introduced in 2017, temperature-controlled restaurants for pick-up orders. We provide food lockers.

According to Vitaro, Pizza Portal continues to play an important role in terms of percentage of sales. A customer can receive his QR code, come to the store and open the heated portal, so it continues to benefit us. [] I think a lot of consumer behavior is entrenched as customers continue to rely on delivery during the pandemic.

Moving forward, Little Caesars hopes to invest more in drive-thru lanes and create a more efficient process for its Hot and Ready model.

We are ready to respond faster to the rush and consumer demands, but how can we innovate and leverage technology to deliver them faster? How can we continue to innovate from a production perspective? You see? Vitaro said these are the questions they keep asking.

The big news from Little Caesars was the announcement of official NFL sponsorship earlier this year. It’s about taking the crown from Pizza Hut, the country’s second-largest pizza chain. This is a huge marketing win for the company, and Vitaro shared some insight on what this means for the brand.

We are very excited about the NFL and they are definitely attractive partners for us, he said. With a fan base of over 100 million, you can connect with more customers than you ever could before. [] We will continue to evolve and find the best ways to maximize our partnerships, but we also have in-game promotions. From a development standpoint, it was great to attract new potential franchisees to the brand and really see how big we are.

As Head of Development, Vitaro is focused on expanding the brand, and Little Caesars wants to expand its presence in new markets like the white-space-heavy Northeast.

We have a really scalable, high volume and efficient model, he said. I think that’s what really appealed to some of the larger multi-unit franchisees.

