HP lays off up to 6,000 employees as PC demand drops





Personal computing giant Hewlett-Packard plans to eliminate 4,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2025 as part of cost-cutting efforts under its 2023 Future Ready Transformation plan. HP is the first PC maker to announce a never-ending series of tech layoffs cuts amid a volatile macro environment.

In its third-quarter 2022 (fourth-quarter 2022) earnings call, HP said it would cut about 10% of its global workforce to save $1.4 billion over three years by 2025. . Expenses related to restructuring and other charges will be approximately $600 million in fiscal 2023, with the remainder split approximately evenly between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.

HP’s long-term cost-cutting strategy indicates that the global economy will remain weak for the foreseeable future, while the company expects demand for PCs to remain low.

Manufacturers such as HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer enjoyed a temporary uptick in PC demand last year as the recession caused by the pandemic began to subside. But according to Canalys, his PC sales for the second quarter of 2022 are down 15% year-over-year this year, leaving the company reeling.

Gartner’s Q3 2022 assessment reveals that PC demand declined 19.5% year-over-year in Q3 2022. Gartner Director Her Analyst Mikako Kitagawa said:

HP’s personal systems (laptops and desktops) revenues were also down 12.95% in Q3 2022, while revenues from printers were down just over 7%. Revenue decreased 11.23% year-over-year to $14.8 billion.

By comparison, HP’s American counterpart Dell reported a 17% year-over-year decline in revenue for its Client Solutions group (laptops and desktops) to $13.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022. . recorded his $9.6 billion in revenue, up 12% year over year.

HP’s personal systems operating margin fell to 4.5% (from 6.5% last year). The company’s printer business operating margin increased to 19.9% ​​from 17% in October 2021. “At this point, we think it’s prudent not to assume that the market will turn around in 2023,” Enrique Lores, HP’s president and CEO, said on an earnings call.

Many of the recent challenges seen in fiscal year 22 are likely to continue in fiscal year 23, says Marie Myers, CFO of HP. These factors are expected to continue to put pressure on overall prices through at least the first half of 2023. Therefore, we expect PC prices to fall.

Read more: From big resignations to big layoffs: What’s plaguing the tech industry?

Dell CFO Tom Sweet made a similar sentiment during this week’s Q3 2022 earnings call. Citing global macroeconomic factors such as slowing economic growth, inflation, rising interest rates and currency pressure, Sweet said that using fourth-quarter guidance as a starting point, next year’s earnings are below past sequentials. It seems that

Thousands have lost their jobs due to macroeconomic uncertainty. Excluding HP, 137,159 employees will be laid off by 2022, according to layoffs.fyi. According to Crunchbase data, in the US in 2022 he will have laid off 73,000 tech workers.

Major technology companies that recently announced layoffs include Meta (~11,000 employees), Amazon (~10,000 employees), Salesforce (<1,000 employees), and Intel (20% of employees). , and Microsoft (about 1,000 employees). Snap, Peloton, Netflix, Robinhood, and several other companies have also let go of significant portions of their workforce.

Twitter’s layoffs, on the other hand, could be attributed to a change of leadership and ownership to Elon Musk, but it would have been inevitable given the income statement.

Chuck Whitten, Co-COO of Dell, added: Customer feedback has been very similar to what we described in the second quarter, very cautious and cautious actions in the face of a lot of economics, macroeconomic dynamics. So we’ve been hearing budgets reassessed, spending reprioritized, and customers buying effectively to meet their immediate needs.

Apple appears to be the only company to survive the recession, with revenues up 8.14% to $90.14 billion in Q3 2022. Apple also hit its all-time high with revenue of $394.32 billion for its fiscal year 2022 (through September 2022).

However, Apple CFO Luca Maestri has adjusted the company’s guidance for Q3 2022 (or Q1 2023) earnings to be 8.1% lower quarter-on-quarter. Apple typically posts its best numbers in the quarter ending in December, so the $90.14 billion decrease from the previous quarter, an 8.1% decline, is higher than the previous Q4 result (111.43 billion in Q4 2020). $, $123.94 billion in Q4 2021).

HP is trading 22.72% below its January 2022 stock price.

