Google has a secret project using AI to write and fix code.





Google is working on tools to teach code to rewrite itself. The project was spun up in Alphabet’s Moonshot Unit X and moved to Google Labs this year. This is part of a broader push in the field of generative artificial intelligence.

Google is working on a secret project that uses machine learning to train code, write, fix, and update code.

This project is part of Google’s broader push towards so-called generative artificial intelligence, which uses algorithms to create images, videos, code, and more. It can have a huge impact on the future of the company and the developers writing the code.

The project began inside Alphabet’s X research unit, codenamed Pitchfork, but moved to Google’s Labs group this summer, according to people familiar with the matter. Moving to Google demonstrates the growing importance of Google to leaders. Google Labs pursues long-term bets, including virtual and augmented reality projects.

Pitchfork is now part of a new group at Labs, the AI ​​Developer Assistance team run by Olivia Hatalsky. Olivia Hatalsky is a longtime X employee who has worked on Google Glass and several other Moonshot projects. Her Hatalsky, who ran Pitchfork on X, moved to Labs this summer when she transitioned.

According to internal documentation reviewed by an insider, Pitchfork was built to “teach you to write and rewrite code yourself.” The tool is designed to learn programming styles and create new code based on those learnings, according to a patent confirmed by officials familiar with the tool and Insiders.

A Google representative said, “The team is working closely with the research team. “We are working together to explore different use cases to help developers.”

Pitchfork’s original goal was to build a tool that could update Google’s Python programming language codebase to newer versions, a Google representative confirmed. “The idea was: How do we go from one version to the next without hiring all these software engineers?” said a person familiar with the early stages of the project. increase.

Over time, the goal of the project shifted to a general-purpose system that could reduce the need for humans to write and update code while maintaining code quality. In his X job posting late last year, Hatalsky said he works on a team that “builds the future of software engineering.”

The employee who spoke to the insider was not authorized to speak to the press and did so on condition of anonymity. Their identities are known to Insiders.

Generative AI Boom

Google and other tech companies have already made great strides in generative AI.

GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft, has launched a tool called Copilot that suggests snippets of code and functions for developers to enter. Developers use his Copilot to generate up to 40% of their code, and GitHub expects that number to double in the next five years, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Did.

Google is also working on several other AI code projects. Fellow his Alphabet subsidiary, DeepMind, has a system named AlphaCode that uses AI to generate code, but now it’s all about competitive coding, or creating programs at a competitive level. Emphasis on

Google is also working on a tool similar to Copilot on GitHub that uses machine learning to generate code snippet suggestions based on developer input. Douglas Eck, senior director of his research at Google, said at an event in New York earlier this month that his Googlers’ coding iteration times using the tool have decreased by 6 percent. I was.

Google’s AI Developer Assistance Program trains systems to do more of the work themselves. The project is still in its early stages, and Google must consider troubling ethical considerations, such as bias and potential copyright issues, on how these models are trained.

The Verge reported that a class action lawsuit was filed against GitHub earlier this month, alleging that its Copilot tool violated “software privacy on an unprecedented scale” by using AI to reproduce open source code. .

Are you a Google employee who wants to share more? Any tips? Contact reporter Hugh Langley at [email protected] or the encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram at +1 (628) 228-1836.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-ai-write-fix-code-developer-assistance-pitchfork-generative-2022-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos