Google Avoided Mass Layoffs, But Employees Worry About Layoffs

As job cuts hit larger tech companies across the industry, some Google employees worry they might be next.

Google has so far avoided the widespread job cuts that have hit tech companies, especially those fueled by a sluggish ad market, according to documents seen by employees who spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity. However, internal unrest is growing.

Alphabet executives have stressed the need to increase “focus”, reduce project costs, and increase the company’s efficiency by 20%. Performance reviews have also changed recently, with some employees pointing to lower travel budgets and less stolen goods as signs that something bigger is on the horizon.

In July, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai launched a “Simplicity Sprint” to increase efficiency in an uncertain economic environment. A few miles away, Meta told employees this month that it would lay off 13% of its staff, or more than 11,000 of his employees, in light of falling advertising revenue. Snap announced its 20% cut in August, while Twitter cut about half its workforce under the leadership of new owner Elon Musk. Elsewhere in Silicon Valley, HP said Tuesday it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years.

Google’s business hasn’t been hit as hard as many others, but the combination of a potential recession, skyrocketing inflation, and rising interest rates is having a tangible impact. Last month, the company said YouTube’s ad revenue fell year-over-year as Google produced its weakest period of growth since 2013, except for his one quarter during the pandemic. At the time, Google said it would significantly reduce headcount growth in the fourth quarter.

The cryptocurrency market, which inspired Google’s latest results, has fallen further due to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, raising concerns about an industry contagion.

“Don’t Fire Us”

Cuts in Google are already done around the edges.

The company said it would cancel its next-generation Pixelbook laptops, cut funding for its Area 120 in-house incubator, and shut down digital gaming service Stadia.

At least in certain corners, there are growing concerns about the exit. Also, some employees are turning to memes to express their anxiety through humor.

One internal meme shared with CNBC shows an animated character before and after. On the front, the figure raises its hand with the caption “inflation pay rise!”. On the afterside, a frightened character sits next to the caption.

Another meme shows the names of tech companies Meta, Twitter, Amazon, and Microsoft, which recently laid off, next to an image of a worried cartoon character. There was also a meme made in reference to last week’s statement from activist investor TCI Fund Management, which urged Pichai to cut salaries and staff through “aggressive action.” I asked.

Among employees, Pichai found himself on the defensive in September. Because after years of rapid growth, I was forced to explain the changed position of the company. Management said at the time there would be minor job cuts and had not ruled out layoffs.

At a recent all-hands meeting, many questions about potential layoffs were scored by staff from Google’s internal question system called Dory. There were also questions about whether executives were mismanaging personnel.

We seem to have added 36,000 full-time roles year-over-year, an increase in headcount of about 24%,” read one of the top rated questions. Where did this personnel go? In hindsight, why was it necessary to hire so quickly given concerns about productivity?

Employees asked for more information following the company’s latest earnings call and comments from CFO Ruth Porat about possible job cuts.

“Can we get a little more clarity on how we are approaching our 2023 headcount? We have some sense of how long we need to plan for difficult headwinds. mosquito?

Other questioners asked whether employees should expect compensation for the direct impact on our team, direction, and/or reduced profits they saw on the earnings call, questioning: thought. Expecting layoffs?

Changes to performance appraisals

Increasing employee stress levels was a recent change to performance reviews and future evaluation check-ins.

Earlier this year, Google announced it was phasing out its long-standing practice of handing out long promotional packets, long forms that employees must complete and which include reviews from their superiors and colleagues. The company switched to a streamlined process called Googler Reviews and Development (GRAD).

A Google spokesperson said in an email that the GRAD system was launched “to help employees develop, coach, learn, and advance their careers throughout the year,” adding that it “establishes clear expectations and provides regular training to employees.” It helps us provide meaningful feedback,” he added.

Google said the new system would result in higher wages, but employees say the overhaul has given more room for ambiguity in ratings as the company looks for ways to cut costs.

A planned overhaul is already in trouble. The company has decided to end its use of Betterworks, a program that was supposed to help measure performance, an employee told CNBC. Having said that, this change comes uncomfortably close to our expected year-end performance check.

A guide titled ‘Support Check-in’, which is a performance review for a specific employee, now appears on the internal forum. and a lower rating. ”

We recommend three steps for check-in. The first is to tell employees to breathe before incorporating the manager’s feedback. The second is “understanding the feedback” and the third is “planning”. According to this document, check-in he could affect 10% to 20% of the staff in one year.

Putting it all together, one of the big questions employees are asking is whether a bunch of small cuts will turn into something bigger in the future.

CNBC reported last month that employees and executives clashed over cuts to stolen goods, travel and holiday celebrations. Employees complained about the lack of transparency around travel reductions and asked why they weren’t cutting executive compensation to cut costs.

Google engineering leaders recently began cracking down on employees’ ability to access links to an internal meme generator called Memegen. Memegen is a repository of user-generated memes that have long been part of the company’s open culture.

Last month, Google’s vice president of corporate engineering said employees should remove the Memegen link from their profile pages, internally known as Moma.

Workers, understandably, flocked to Memegen to make fun of this decision.

