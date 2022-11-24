15 breakthrough MarTech innovations we appreciate





Are you building the right technology into your martech stack? A new Gartners study found that marketers will only use tools and technology from 58% in 2020 to 42% in 2022 . So, for Thanksgiving, we’ve rounded up 15 powerful marketing his innovations that we’re grateful for this year.

Read on. We hope this list will be a catalyst for increased adoption and smarter use of martech innovations.

1. Voice-based search queries

With the growing popularity of mobile devices and voice-based services like Microsoft Cortana and Google Assistant, speech recognition is one area where companies big and small are trying to differentiate themselves from their competitors. After 2022, customers will be more likely to discover your site and marketing content using voice search if you have a well-defined online presence. A simple strategy you can use in 2023 is to post answers to frequently asked product questions on your website. Remember to be accurate, detailed and honest in your responses.

2. Metaverse and virtual worlds

The Metaverse is a futuristic fusion of VR, AR and artificial intelligence (AI) that brings together groundbreaking 3D immersive experiences where physical and digital components blend together. An example is his NASCAR interactive commercial on his interactive game platform, Roblox. Users can develop personalized avatars that can “feel” things without purchasing anything. This is very beneficial for his high value B2B transactions. I appreciate the addition of a very compelling new channel to the typical marketing mix.

3. The end of cookies

Over the past two years, there have been some concerns about data collection privacy. To address this issue, Google will dominate the ad tech space with his cookie-free business delivery model in 2023. Google plans to introduce new technology to facilitate the phasing out of cookies around the end of 2022. Cookies rely on customer-driven information such as email addresses, and a large amount of first-party data is required for successful cookie replacement. This martech innovation goes a long way in improving customer confidence.

4. Blockchain for ad fraud prevention

Ad fraud is a significant challenge for marketers. Clearly track his KPIs for campaigns and avoid wasting money with blockchain fraud prevention tools in 2022. Additionally, blockchain allows marketers to provide consumers with data that backs up their claims. For example, blockchain-based platforms can store evidence of product validity and provenance.

5. Customer Data Platform (CDP)

Customer data platforms are also one of the most anticipated digital marketing technology trends of the decade. Due to the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California data protection laws limiting the ability of marketers to collect data, data management and organizational tools are becoming increasingly difficult for the business intelligence organization you currently own. Essential for more effective processing. Similarity modeling is an additional feature provided by such platforms. Marketers can leverage current customer data to create additional profiles of potential consumers and identify new target markets.

6. Customer openness to push notifications

Brands are using push notifications more than ever to keep their customers engaged. Most smartphone users can choose to receive these messages on their mobile phones. This means that clever copywriting can make a lasting impression on her B2B clients at a minimal price. Nevertheless, it is important to recognize that the frequency of such communications should be limited per user. With the right content strategy and frequency, your audience will appreciate this Martech innovation trend as much as you.

7. Proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI)

AI provides consumer behavioral analytics and graphs customer journeys across all marketing channels. Automate critical marketing tasks such as lead generation, behavioral analysis, personalization, customer relationship management (CRM), and other mundane tasks. This increases work efficiency and enables marketing executives to design and evaluate complex marketing models, maximizing return on investment (ROI). No wonder this is the best technology to be thankful for!

8. Use of Intent Data

B2B marketers can add interesting new capabilities to their account marketing approach by analyzing customer intent data. Intent data provides more insight into why individuals seek information, visit websites, and attend webinars. We help with content marketing, personalization, and scheduled sales outreach to ensure each touchpoint is as relevant as possible, accelerating the buying process.

9. Powerful content management system (CMS)

Content is at the heart of modern SaaS marketing, whether it’s lengthy white papers, custom microsites, product pricing websites, or informative blog posts. But without structure, content becomes chaotic. Visitors find it difficult to find the materials they need, and it becomes impossible to manage and segment an ever-growing repository of websites and resources. Content management systems provide structure for creating, organizing, optimizing, and distributing content, thus transforming unstructured, randomized content into marketing-focused business materials.

10. New Categories of Marketing Operating Systems or Marketer OS

With so many tools available, the demand for marketing services that integrate these diverse point solutions is skyrocketing. For small businesses, APIs and bespoke integrations can help piece together the marketing puzzle into one cohesive whole. However, for large B2B businesses, more complex marketing plans require dedicated resources.

Marketing operating systems therefore play an important role. These are comprehensive systems that encompass the entirety of modern marketing, both data-driven and content-driven. You can execute, distribute, evaluate, and synchronize your marketing plans from a central location.

11. Marketing Automation

Marketing automation software like HubSpot provides a highly connected picture of how campaign components create qualified leads and help each other. For example, if you determine that a particular content marketing campaign generated 12 quality leads via organic Tweets, you can justify expanding that effort. Additionally, current prospects can be enrolled in an automated email nurturing or pipeline linked to the Twitter article that piqued their interest in the first place. Marketing automation has been around for a while, and we’ve always appreciated the efficiencies it brings.

12. Using Web3 in Marketing

Web3 Marketing aims to decentralize marketing and create interactive and gamified user experiences. To enable customized marketing, distributed site hosting, ad fraud detection, or peer-to-peer (P2P) interactions, startups and expanding B2B businesses can leverage blockchain-based solutions.

Companies are already creating excitement using NFT artifacts, high-value tokens, digital tickets, and proof of ownership of digital assets. Additionally, Web3 technology protects the privacy of customer data through a private-by-design architecture. This martech innovation is just beginning, but over the next five years he will be a boon to B2B marketers.

13. Web Experimentation Platform

Whether you’re focused on creating, selling, or developing a marketing product, testing is essential to identifying your strengths and weaknesses. It’s not always enough to rely on a basic understanding of testing. Experimental tools such as Optimizely, VWO, etc. may assist with A/B analysis, split-trials, multivariate checks, and multi-page experiments across websites, mobile applications, and connected devices. This allows us to provide a user experience that both the buyer and her B2B marketers will appreciate.

14. B2B Video Marketing

Video has played a bigger role in marketing in recent years. Especially as the barriers to entry due to pricing are decreasing. Almost everyone can now capture high quality video. If this is complemented by YouTube, which is now his second largest online search engine on the Internet, the opportunity is clear. The YouTube channel is dynamic and can be used for demos, L&D, and even entertainment, helping you build a community around your B2B business and increase social engagement.

15. Customer Digital Twin (DToC)

DToC is a dynamic visual representation of consumers learning to replicate, imitate, and predict their behavior. DToC allows data-rich organizations to provide more customized and curated deals to their customers, whose many buying patterns have changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, hyperinflation, recession threats, and other market volatility. We can provide better CX. This martech innovation is new to his Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing for 2022 and we are grateful for its addition.

final thoughts

B2B marketing has come a long way in the last few years, from DIY outreach systems and manual customer lists to seamless automation and immersive worlds. As we explore the top tools we’re grateful for this year, also consider 10 innovative martech he trends that will pave the way for 2023. Thanks for reading and Happy Thanksgiving!

