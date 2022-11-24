Google helps Hong Kongers stay safe online





A Google Hong Kong online safety survey found that the majority (96%) of people have experienced or know someone who has experienced a data breach and continue to have poor password practices. was shown. 75% would immediately change their passwords in the face of a potential data breach The Hong Kong Council of Social Welfare (HKCSS), a local NGO backed by Google.org, promotes digital and media literacy among Hong Kongers. Google Hong Kong’s Smarter Digital City Internet Safety Ambassadors Program debuts, YouTube creator POMATO appears Google Safety Center now available in Traditional Chinese Provides a hub of safety tips and resources for Hong Kongers

Hong Kong SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – Online safety and digital literacy are essential in today’s highly connected world. A recent online safety survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Google Hong Kong found that three in five internet users in Hong Kong (58%, up from 54% in 2021) have experienced a personal data breach. or indicated that you knew the person who infringed. Despite the fact that the majority (96%) of those surveyed have experienced a data breach or know someone who has experienced a data breach, they are still adhering to poor password practices. I’m worried about

(Left) Michael Yue, General Manager of Sales & Operations at Google Hong Kong, teams up with (middle) Ching Yan Fu and (right) Tung Tung. , promotes online safety in cities.

Michael Yue, General Manager of Sales and Operations, Google Hong Kong, said: We are committed to building a safer internet for everyone, with privacy and security as core design factors across our product portfolio. Smarter Digital City Internet Safety Ambassadors Program supported by YouTube Creator POMATO, Hong Kong With the launch of the Traditional Chinese Google Safety Center for Google.org underway, we are excited to bring our local partners and creators to this Safer with Google initiative. Supporting the Digital and Media Literacy Program of the Hong Kong Council of Social Welfare (HKCSS). ”

Supporting local NGOs with youth digital and media literacy programs

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, supports the Hong Kong Council of Social Welfare (HKCSS) and, through its social enterprise, WebOrganic, brings media to underserved local communities, including young and old. I am improving my literacy skills. “Information technology is one of the most important tools in building a good foundation for young people as it helps them develop their interest in learning and develop their potential.” from Google.org The grant will enable HKCSS to empower WebOrganic, a social enterprise, to enhance youth accessibility, digital inclusion and ICT knowledge.Social Services, “May 2022, WebOrganic will provide 3,000 bilingual digital information help Developed and distributed a fullness kit to partners and local schools Hosted 150 NGOs and schools in a Train-the-Trainer webinar and 10 educational videos on digital responsibility (primary and middle school teams) supported ambassador schools and NGOs in the production of , recognizing the need for continued efforts to promote digital literacy and protect people from misinformation, and to continue the program through 2023, at least We aim to involve 2,000 students, 800 parents and 400 seniors.”

Provide free resources and online safety tips through the Google Safety Center

A Google Hong Kong online safety survey found that they use the same passwords on multiple sites (87%, up from 85% in 2021) and reuse passwords on up to 10 unique sites (52%). , up from 46% in 2021) and share passwords with friends and family (up from 49% in 2021 to 52%).

Cyberattack incidents in Hong Kong increased by 94% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2022, according to a HKCERT report. The expert points out the importance of creating strong, unique passwords to protect your online accounts, along with a password manager and her two-factor authentication. A Google Hong Kong online safety survey showed that 75% change their passwords immediately in the face of a potential data breach, but only 4% of Hong Kong internet users use a password manager. I am actively using it. Despite the worrying signs, people want him to enable two-factor authentication (64%) and use a password manager (39%). For this reason, Google Hong Kong has created a Traditional Chinese version of his Google Safety Center that provides useful information and tips for using Google more safely, such as how to use Google Password Manager, Security Diagnostics, Safe Browsing, and more. was launched.

Promoting online safety with YouTube creators in Hong Kong

Google Hong Kong’s Smarter Digital City Internet Safety Ambassadors Program aims to work with talented YouTube creators to promote online safety tips using creative video content. On November 28th at 8:30pm (Hong Kong time), the first video created by local YouTube creative group POMATO will be published. POMATO artists Tung Tung and Ching Yan Fu said: As a YouTube creator, I use the secure internet to make videos and interact with my fans. We believe we have a responsibility to encourage our fans and others to adopt online safety best practices.Becoming a Smarter Digital City Internet Safety Ambassador and working with Google to promote online safety in Hong Kong We are pleased to promote ”

About Google.org

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic organization, is well-served to do what Google does best: combine funding, in-kind products, and technological expertise to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges. Supporting communities with no resources and providing opportunities for all. We engage with non-profits, social enterprises and civic groups whose work has the potential to make a significant impact and bring about meaningful change in the communities they represent. We want a better world, faster, and we believe in harnessing technology and applying scalable, data-driven innovation to make a difference.

About Web Organic

Since 2011, WebOrganic, a brand of information technology resource centers wholly owned by the Hong Kong Council of Social Welfare (HKCSS), has narrowed the local digital divide by enhancing accessibility and affordability in Internet access and eLearning. I have tried to Through the “i Learn at home” (2011 – 2018) program funded by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, WebOrganic served her over 40,000 local eligible families. WebOrganic aims to empower those in need of ICT applications by enhancing accessibility, knowledge and skills, and digital literacy to enable digital inclusion. Regardless of age, race, economic or physical status, she should be given the opportunity to use ICT in her studies and daily life to improve her quality of life.

About Pomato

POMATO is a popular YouTube channel and online platform in Hong Kong that creates relevant content about couples’ daily stories, classic life scenes, friendships and working relationships. The content resonates very well with local audiences and the fun and warm tone creates a unique bond with followers. is known. POMATO is active on major social platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The channel creates a variety of content such as drama videos, short films, entertainment shows, and vlogs.

“From simple to special” is the motto of POMATO. The POMATO team has a strong belief in making simple things perfect. The team believes that perfecting a simple idea opens up endless possibilities. POMATO creates, inspires, and turns the ordinary into the extraordinary!

