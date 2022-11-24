Yoon asks Elon Musk to build ‘Gigafactory’ in South Korea





Korea Herald (ANN)

According to the presidential office, President Yoon Seok-yeol has asked Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to make significant investments in South Korea, including the construction of electric vehicle production facilities.

Yun was originally scheduled to meet Musk in person at the B-20 summit in Bali. However, the meeting was canceled because Musk was unable to make the trip to Bali.

Yoon exchanged views with Musk “on global technological innovation” and discussed concrete ways to “cooperate in investing in South Korea on electric vehicle production,” according to a statement released by the Blue House. rice field.

After hearing of Tesla’s plans to build a “Gigafactory” to produce its future electric vehicles, Yoon told Musk about South Korea’s “world-class automotive industry ecosystem and investment conditions,” saying, “Korea sought investment in

The Gigafactory is Tesla’s factory for the large-scale production of electric batteries. There are now five of his gigafactories in the world: USA, Germany and China. Tesla is looking for a location to build a new Gigafactory in Asia in the first quarter of next year, and Yoon’s request is a “direct request” for the company to build in South Korea, according to a presidential official who requested anonymity. ”.

In response, Mr. Musk considers South Korea to be one of the most promising investment candidates, and plans to make a decision after comprehensively considering investment conditions such as human resources, technological levels, and the production environment of Asian candidates. Stated.

Musk also said he intends to invest aggressively in South Korea’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and that Tesla continues to use South Korea’s best parts in areas related to self-driving and artificial intelligence.

The CEO said supply chain cooperation with South Korean companies is expected to expand significantly, with parts purchases from South Korean companies expected to exceed $10 billion next year. According to the Secretariat, this is almost double his $5.7 billion this year. Shares of South Korean auto and battery companies soared after Mr. Musk’s remarks.

Kim Pil-soo, an automotive professor at Daerim University, said Musk could weigh the pros and cons of building a gigafactory in South Korea. South Korea has advanced automotive and battery technology that creates synergies with US EV makers, but the country lacks vital resources like Indonesia’s nickel reserves and Tesla’s factories that use batteries. Nor.

At a press conference in the afternoon, Choi Sang-mok, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, said the government would form a task force team consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Corporation to carry out activities to attract companies. Investment in close cooperation with Tesla.

Yoon “highly praised” Tesla, which pioneered the electric car age, and SpaceX, which launched a recycled orbital-class booster. He praised Musk’s efforts to pave the way and said he hopes to continue to innovate successfully.

The president alluded to Nuri, a South Korean space rocket launched in June, stating that South Korea is working to strengthen its competitiveness in the space industry by fostering space and aviation startups and promoting the establishment of aerospace agencies. He said he was trying.

Yoon also sought cooperation between SpaceX and South Korea’s space industry companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The president promised to implement “reforms” in line with global standards if “unreasonable regulations” prevent global high-tech innovation companies from investing in South Korea.

The presidential office said the government will continue efforts to attract investment from high-tech companies to enhance national competitiveness.

