Changes to Google’s employee evaluation system raise concerns about layoffs





After several big tech companies announced job cuts in the past few months due to macroeconomic headwinds, Google is in the spotlight as news reports this week predict it will cut at least 10,000 jobs.

The forecast is based on a report from Information that under the Google Reviews and Development (GRAD) program launched earlier this year, managers are less likely to be at least 6% of employees compared to 2% of employees. It states that it has been told to assign a performance review. % Under the old performance review process.

Some industry watchers have predicted that the reported move to increase the number of employees ranked as low performers portends layoffs of those employees.

At the end of the September quarter, Google had 186,779 total full-time employees, up 24.5% year over year. His 6% of Google’s current headcount would be about 11,000.

Google has not announced any layoffs and declined to comment on the details of the information report. However, the company claims he started GRAD to help develop the skills of its employees.

Earlier this year, we launched Googler Reviews and Development (GRAD) to help employees develop, coach, learn, and advance their careers year-round. The new system will help establish clear expectations and provide regular feedback to employees, according to a Google statement.

GRAD was announced in May by CEO Sundar Pichai after nearly 47% of employees voted against a lengthy, outdated review process that occurs twice a year.

Under GRAD, managers are expected to hold a support check-in meeting before providing a low performance rating or a rating below “significant impact,” according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sources say the conference provides an opportunity for employees to adjust their work to meet their goals, and the majority of the company’s employees rate the “significant impact” on a five-point scale. .

Nonetheless, CNBC reports that the company’s employees feel uneasy about the new performance appraisal process. I’m here.

Googlers got some bad news in July. The company first announced it would implement a hiring freeze, then launched a program called Simplicity Sprint to increase staff efficiency and productivity. In announcing the program, CEO Sundar Pichai not only hinted at macroeconomic uncertainty, but said the company’s productivity is nowhere near what it should be based on headcount.

The changes come after Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reported lower-than-expected earnings for the past two consecutive quarters.

Google’s revenue growth slows

Then, heading into the third quarter, which ended in September, the company continued to show slowing overall revenue growth, posting lower-than-expected numbers. Google Cloud revenue grew 38% year-over-year to $6.9 billion, providing the company with much-needed support, but weak advertising revenue slowed overall revenue growth to 6%. did.

Additionally, management said during an earnings call with analysts that the increase in headcount accounted for the majority of the company’s operating expenses in the quarter. Including 2,600 of his Mandiant employees joining the cloud division, the company added a total of 12,765 people in his September quarter.

The company said it expects to hire fewer people in the quarter through December than in the third quarter, adding only key roles focused on top engineering and technology talent.

On the other hand, layoffs by Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle may not boost employee confidence.

Large tech companies facing slowing revenue growth from inflation, recession fears and other macroeconomic conditions have yet to cut jobs, according to Forrester principal analyst JP Gownder. , and are considering reducing it. “They want to set up the finances to be successful in 2023.

Ultimately, if Google does carry out layoffs, the GRAD system will be more vulnerable compared to the chaotic and draconian layoffs on Twitter where new owner CEO Elon Musk laid off half of his staff shortly after he was laid off. , suggesting that staff reductions will be at least on a rational and targeted basis. The reins of the social media giant.

