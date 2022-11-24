NFL Sends Sunday Ticket Negotiations With Apple, Google To Overtime





National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell flew to Sun Valley, Idaho this summer for Allen & Company’s annual media conference.

He told CNBC at the time that he would probably make some decision by the fall.

However, nearly five months later, the league still has a claim to replace DirecTV as the rights holder for the Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch all NFL games, not just local broadcasts. We are looking for a technology or media company willing to join us. Negotiations are expected to continue until next year, according to five people familiar with the negotiations.

The Sunday Ticket negotiations have been closely watched by analysts and management. Live sports, especially his NFL games, are one of the last remaining staples of conventional television. Who the winning bidder is, how much they pay and how the deal is structured will have a huge impact on the sports, media and tech industries.

Sunday Ticket’s worthy game package bids could set a precedent for how much technology companies such as Apple and Google are willing to pay to acquire viewers from traditional TV companies.

As the negotiations dragged on, the competitive landscape for Sunday Ticket changed, said a person familiar with the negotiations. Sports and media executives have long considered Apple to be the frontrunner.

But in the absence of a deal, Google is ramping up its pursuit, aiming to win a package for YouTube TV, the company’s streaming cable service.Other bidders include Amazon and Disney’s ESPN. will be

The race to dominate streaming TV

YouTube’s Chief Business Officer, Robert Kyncl, has played a key role in Google’s pursuit. Kinkle is set to become CEO of his group at Warner Music early next year, but Kinkle has pledged to work with his YouTube to complete the deal, according to his priorities. three people familiar with him said. He’s related to NFL Chief Business Officer Brian Rollup, who worked with Mr. Kinkle when Google failed to bid on Sunday tickets in 2013.

League talks with the likes of Apple and Google have dragged on as they seek to bundle packages of unmarketed Sunday NFL games with other media properties such as the NFL Network and the NFL Redzone Channel, the people said. says.

Last year, the NFL hired Goldman Sachs to consider selling stakes in these media companies. The decision was partially driven by the league’s perception that Sunday Ticket would compete with his RedZone channel for subscriber acquisition. The RedZone channel goes back and forth with live Sunday football games as teams get closer to scoring a touchdown.

The NFL must negotiate ways to structure joint ventures with investment partners who are likely to seek a say in the operating structure of the jointly owned company by seeking investors in its channels and other media businesses.

A media executive who has negotiated with both Apple and the NFL gave another reason for the months-long stalemate.

The NFL, Apple, Amazon and ESPN declined to comment. Google did not immediately comment.

The league is asking for more than $2.5 billion a year, a $1 billion increase from his current eight-year contract, which expires at the end of this season. The company wants a long-term partner for rights, and last year he locked his package in the marquee for Thursday, Sunday and Monday games on an 11-year deal.

The economic slowdown could pose another challenge for the NFL as it seeks to sign contracts that could exceed $10 billion in its lifetime. Both tech and media companies are under pressure from Wall Street and investors to cut staff and cut spending, after years of extravagant spending.

The recession has plagued some Wall Street analysts about Amazon’s $1 billion annual deal for Thursday Night Football. Tom Forte, an analyst at investment bank DA Davidson, is skeptical that the company will bring in enough new Amazon Prime members and advertising revenue to cover the costs. He added that struggling to get a ticket meant he was very unlikely to bid seriously for a Sunday ticket.

Given the problems Amazon already faces at a time when tech companies are tightening their belts, Forte said it would be shocking to spend more money on NFL rights.

There is similar skepticism about the viability of a bid from ESPN. Lightshed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield said the return of Robert Igers as chief executive could mean Disney, which owns 80% of ESPN, could cut costs or sell ESPN. He quoted Iger at a conference hosted by Vox Media in September, saying he wasn’t bullish on certain traditional media businesses.

Google also faces pressure to cut costs and rank down. In October, after he reported sluggish sales growth on YouTube and search, Google executives pledged to halve hiring and cut spending.

But Kyncl said signing up for Sunday Ticket wouldn’t qualify for the company’s belt tightening. . This could match the estimated 2 million subscribers DirecTV grants to its current Sunday Ticket deal.

Apple has avoided a slowdown in business for much of this year, but the coronavirus outbreak at China’s largest iPhone factory could disrupt production and cut sales over the Christmas holidays. Still, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes in investing through recessions, and a 10-year deal with the NFL would fit that philosophy.

The NFL aggressively sought Apple as a Sunday Ticket partner earlier this year, according to three people familiar with the matter. But the urgency has cooled after the league signed a deal to make Apple the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show this fall.

With Sunday ticket negotiations stalled, the NFL focused on another search for an independent studio to help produce and distribute football-related films alongside the league. NFL Films, which produces documentaries and other shows, has submitted proposals that have drawn interest from bidders including Sony, A24, North Road and Skydance (the studio that co-produced Top Gun: Maverick).

Lollup, who led negotiations for the league, met with bidders in recent months and agreed to Skydance Sports, which will partner with the NFL to develop and distribute film and television projects. One of his biggest goals in the NFL is to reach young audiences and viewers outside the United States to promote the sport.

Some of these people said the work on the deal has taken the league’s focus away from Sunday ticket negotiations. Very few NFL executives are involved in media negotiations, making it difficult for leagues to be fully involved in many simultaneous negotiations. Now that Skydance has been selected, the league is expected to resume Sunday ticket negotiations.

