Bid Strategies for Google Ads | Honor India





Different bidding strategies depend on your advertising goals. Choosing the right strategy and executing it is an important decision. Choosing the right bidding strategy and implementing it perfectly can save you money. But to do so, you need to have a good understanding of various strategies, tricks and execution tips. Otherwise, you’re just wasting your entire budget in a few clicks and doing nothing for your business.

Studies show that changing your bid strategy can increase conversions by up to 142.86%. Many bidding strategies fall into his two main sections: automatic and manual.

This article will explain them and help you choose the best one according to your requirements.

Individual CPC

Manual CPC is a manually controlled bid strategy that allows you to customize your CPC (cost per click) for each keyword. This strategy allows you to significantly reduce your advertising costs, giving you complete control over your expenses. However, you will lose too much market share too quickly. You can use this strategy if you have a limited budget and specific target keywords.

maximize conversions

This is an automated bidding strategy that sets bids based on the success of previous campaigns and auction data from retailer competitors. This strategy only works to get the maximum conversions for the minimum amount of money. Maximize conversions strategy allows you to set his daily budget for Google Ads. After confirming this bidding strategy, Google will spend all of his daily budget to get as many conversions as possible.

Enhanced CPC (cost per click)

This is also an automated bidding strategy. Choosing this strategy allows Google to control your bids based on your conversion potential. Suppose Google determines that a conversion is likely. This will increase your max CPC by up to 10% and vice versa. We recommend using this bid strategy in two conditions. One is on a tight budget, the other is

Target impression share

This bid strategy focuses on showing your ad at the top of the specified page. Targeted impression share strategies are very effective in increasing brand awareness. Google Ads maximizes your company’s visibility by displaying your brand name at the top of the page.

Target CPA

CPA (Conversions per Acquisition) is a smart way to automatically set your bids to get as many conversions as possible. If you select Target CPA (Target CPA), you can choose your Average CPA. When a customer searches for your product or service, Google Ads uses your target CPA to calculate the best bid based on: However, in some cases the cost of conversion will be less, in others it will be higher than the target CPA. But overall, Google maintains a target CPA. If you want to spend a certain amount of money on conversions, you should choose this strategy.

Ad viewing cost system

CPV (Cost-Per-View) bidding is the most effective way to calculate the price you will spend on TrueView. This strategy works well for Google Ads video ads. If you want your YouTube ads to generate quality views, you can use this method.

CPI (cost per install)

Cost per install is another strategy you can choose with Google Ads. This bid strategy is used to drive app installs in Universal APP campaigns. However, this bid strategy is only available for Mobile App campaigns and is mobile-only. So, if you want to promote your mobile app, you can choose this strategy.

Maximize conversion value bidding

This strategy has gained popularity and fame due to its special properties. This allows merchants to optimize their ads based on various parameters. Includes sales or profit margins. Google generates bids based on these factors to maximize your return on investment. This strategy is suitable for working with e-commerce and transactional websites. Basically, your website has a payment gateway, so if you want to promote your ecommerce site, you can use this strategy with Google Ads.

Target ROAS

Target return on ad spend (ROAS) is a great strategy to get the return on investment (ROI) you want. The process is complicated, but fortunately you don’t have to do it alone. Google does it automatically. After selecting a bid, you need to select a goal or goals. You should also choose a ROI target. This will affect the number of conversions you receive. E-commerce and transactional websites can use this strategy.

Maximize clicks

If you want to increase the number of visitors to your website within your daily budget, you can use the maximize clicks strategy. Google automatically measures your bids to help you enhance and increase clicks within your budget. There are two ways this strategy works. You can have standard strategies for single campaigns or portfolio bid strategies. You can use this strategy in Google Ads if you want quality traffic.

summary

You can use these strategies to maximize your reach and conversions within your budget. Learn more about bid strategies at Emeritus India.

Frequently Asked Questions What is Google Smart Bidding?

Google Smart Bidding is a bidding strategy that leverages ML or machine learning to optimize conversion value. The most common smart bidding strategies are Target CPA, Target ROAS, Maximize Conversions, and Maximize Conversion Value.

What is a Google Ads bid strategy?

A bid strategy can set the average amount you are willing to pay per 1,000 impressions. An effective strategy helps your campaign reach uniquely and is cost effective. And by using exclusive bidding strategies, you can keep your costs to a minimum.

What types of bid strategies are there?

There are seven automated bidding strategies available. like that,

Maximize Clicks Search Page Position Goal Top Share Goal Increase Cost Per Action (CPA) Cost Per Click (ECPC) Advertising Spend Goal (ROAS) Maximize Conversions

You can customize your bid strategy according to your goals and budget.

How to choose the right bid strategy

Advertisers who switch their bid strategy to Target ROAS typically get 14% more conversion value from Target CPA. However, the cost of advertising remains the same. If your goal is to achieve the desired her ROAS across a portfolio of campaigns, you should use the Maximize Conversion Value strategy to set your target ROAS.

What is a target CPA bid strategy?

Target CPA (cost per action) bidding refers to a smart bidding strategy that sets bids to get as many customer actions (conversions) as possible. Setting a target CPA fixes the average cost you pay per conversion. This way you can see your budget and control your spending.

