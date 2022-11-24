American Frontier Fund aims to rebuild US tech leadership





America’s Frontier Fund invests in new high-tech startups to further develop and market technologies originating from the state’s national laboratories and research universities, progressing them across the state through centers such as the University of New Mexico Lobo Rainforest. Accelerate technology transfer in China. A building in downtown Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

A broad group of America’s top science, business and policy leaders have united in a newly founded venture, America’s Frontier Fund, to begin rebuilding America’s global technology leadership, with New Mexico as the starting point. I chose

To initiate this initiative, the National Investment Council will seek funding from AFF currently procured to draw emerging cutting-edge technologies from national laboratories and research universities and bring those innovations to market through new start-ups. approved a $100 million investment in its first $500 million fund. Backed by AFF’s capital and expertise. SIC was the first public agency in the country to contribute directly to the AFF Fund, with a single investment into venture funds made through the Council’s Private Equity Program, which raises money from New Mexico’s Severance Tax Permanent Fund. It is the largest investment to date. A venture company that invests in local startups.

Over time, AFF expects to raise more public and private capital for its nationwide initiatives. But SIC’s early-stage efforts have the potential to make New Mexico a major catalyst for significant high-tech development across the nation, and New Mexico is at the center of it.

The AFF is the brainchild of the country’s top leaders who want to reverse the decades-long decline of the United States’ technological and industrial dominance that has made the country vulnerable to new challenges from competitors, particularly China. Thing. The pandemic has exposed these vulnerabilities, disrupting supply chains and undermining vital industries. And this year, the war in Ukraine has further demonstrated the difficulties caused by the United States and the world’s dependence on vital natural resources like oil and gas from aggressive and hostile countries like Russia.

According to AFF leaders, the crux of the problem is the emerging 21st-century technology that feeds today’s high-tech industry and enables the social, economic, and political progress needed to make America stronger in the future. is the erosion of the domestic development of Future leadership and national defense. This includes everything from microelectronics, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing to quantum science, advanced communications, new energy generation and synthetic biology.

In a speech to SIC on Tuesday, AFF CEO Gilman Louie called these the “frontier technologies” that will define the future. Taken together, they represent “the dawn of a new technological revolution,” Louis told council members, and the United States cannot afford to be left behind.

“Leadership in these technologies ensures not only economic prosperity, but also national security,” Lui said. “These technologies will impact every aspect of life, from healthcare, food production, energy and the environment, to education, entertainment, work, commerce, defense and scientific discovery.”

The federal government took a major step to begin rebuilding the nation’s technology leadership in August when the U.S. Congress approved the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. workforce training. And now, the public and private sectors need to work together to build that initiative and pour more money and talent into technology development at all levels, Lui said.

national strategy

This requires a scientific approach to investing that combines the expertise of leading scientists, technologists and policy leaders with the seasoned insight of seasoned investors and business executives.

And to facilitate these efforts, AFF has developed a process called “Frontiercast.” It helps you create technology roadmaps using advanced data analytics.

“Frontiercast tells us what to invest in. Frontierscape gives us the mapping that helps us define where and who to invest in,” says Louie.

This process brought AFF to New Mexico. This is in view of its extensive scientific infrastructure. This includes the state’s national laboratories and his three top research universities.

“New Mexico has the highest concentration of scientific talent per capita,” says Louie. “It has world-class research and development and patents untapped.”

To tap into the flood of new discoveries and innovations, AFF plans to build a network of “venture studios” called Roadrunner Studios around New Mexico. AFF staffs its Roadrunner Studios with scientists, engineers and businessmen to comb through its labs to find the most promising products to market through domestic start-ups backed by AFF’s investment and comprehensive support services. Discover technology.

The Sandia Science and Technology Park in southeastern Albuquerque thrives on technology transfer activities, bringing cutting-edge innovations to market from Sandia National Laboratories and Air Force Research Laboratories. The Americas Frontier Fund works to accelerate this type of technology transfer activity. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

This will make New Mexico the starting point for AFF’s national strategy, transforming the Albuquerque venture studio into the central headquarters for a series of studios that AFF will build in key locations around the United States, and the studios will be jointly working locally. Connect teams and national teams virtually. An effort that has the potential to unleash innovation in places traditionally overlooked by targeted communities, especially venture investors, and unleash a new wave of frontier technology development.

The goal is to bring together national and local talent in the heart of the country, outside the traditional venture capital bastions of the East and West Coasts, to benefit from AFF’s financial backing, while also gaining access to other countries. To build a frontier innovation center that attracts investment from venture funds.

“Roadrunner Studios will serve as a national virtual Silicon Valley hub, connecting other centers of science, technology, and business excellence across the United States, and (AFF) will also invest in new and growing We network the technology ecosystem,” says Louie.

starts with NM

With SIC’s new $100 million commitment, AFF will immediately begin building out its Roadrunner Studios network, said Norman Winarsky, AFF general partner and longtime California-based venture investor. .

“We will be headquartered in New Mexico and create a series of hubs backed by technical resources and talent, venture capitalists, entrepreneurial advisors, coaches and a legal system for business development,” Winarski told the WSJ. It is.” “In today’s world, New Mexico has become the central hub of Silicon Valley 2.0, and everything can be done remotely. I live in Palo Alto and believe that now is the time. I have.”

The AFF network will target innovative technologies that require “patient investment” and provide significant funding to build them into large, successful ventures over the long term, Winarsky added.

“We want to build innovative ventures—ventures that create technology breakthroughs,” says Winarsky. “We aim for royalty.”

Roadrunner Studios will seek out promising technologies in state national laboratories and universities, said general partner Steve Weinstein.

“We find technology and people and build companies around them,” Weinstein told the WSJ. I’ve done it many times.”

The time in New Mexico is now, Louis said.

“It has talent, leadership and science,” he said. “(AFF) wants to leverage New Mexico’s talent, drive and community to help America lead the world in the next technology revolution.”

