15 Common Conflicts Between Tech and Sales Teams (And How To Solve Them)





Strong collaboration between sales and technical teams is essential for any company that sells software or technology products. However, these two divisions do not always have the same ideas. The sales team may over-promise on certain features or developments that the technical team cannot deliver immediately. Just as technical teams don’t always communicate resource constraints that prevent them from meeting a particular request.

Many members of the Forbes Technology Council had to step in to resolve conflicts between their sales and technical teams, and learned some important lessons along the way. Below, 15 of them describe the main sources of tension between these important departments and how technology leaders can improve the situation.

Members from the left in the photo.

Photos courtesy of each member. 1. Have a different corporate vision

Differences in vision can be incredibly devastating for an organization. The company vision is the common denominator for the sales and technical teams. The sales team pitches the company’s vision to the public, and the technical team executes it. Differences arise when both teams do not have equal seats at the table. As a technical leader, it’s important to include your sales reps in strategy and vision conversations. – Insight Browser, Shubhi Nigam

2. Overestimate your abilities

Salespeople tend to overestimate the capabilities of their technical teams. Communication is therefore key. Include sales reps in daily meetings, such as technical team standups. – Matthias Wogon, eyefactive GmbH

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. am i eligible?

3. Don’t communicate

Buzzword, but true. The best way to solve a problem is to talk about it. When engineering and sales do not communicate with each other, the results are negative for both parties. – John Giordani

4. Don’t share feedback

The sales team wants to sell the product, so they need to be able to give feedback to the technical team if they can’t. The key to enabling that connection is lean customer development. Tech products are where sales are designed with the knowledge that they can sell next day because their functionality addresses real-world problems and leads to solutions that customers are willing to pay for.- Ayman Shoukry, Specright Inc.

5. Different priorities

Because the sales team is closest to the customer, they prioritize the products and tools that are most requested by customers and easiest to sell. The software team, on the other hand, focuses on aspects that improve the product from a technical perspective. These teams need constant contact to avoid conflict. -Peter Abuarzorov, Mashweisser

6. Don’t speak each other’s languages

I often jokingly say that sales people speak human language and tech people speak non-human language, so we disagree about product and service expectations. Technical leaders must identify resources with both technology backgrounds and business and industry skills to translate the group’s voice and meaning and build a common roadmap. – Spiros Liolis, Micro Focus

7. They don’t trust each other

Sales teams need to trust their technical teams to build the right product. Technical teams need to trust their sales teams to make the best possible profit from products currently available. Both teams and their leaders need to work together, look to common goals, share feedback, respect what matters most to each other, and succeed. – Maya Mandel, Helios

8. Always Say No to Requests

Sales reps always want more features, but tech teams always say no. It’s a vicious circle that we must break!That’s why we believe in giving our teams permission to say yes to the right requests that will help our customers benefit, make more money and increase brand loyalty. If we weren’t looking for something, how could we expect them to care about us? – Leon Gordon, Pomerol Partners

9. Not responding to sales feedback in a timely manner

Sales teams discover missing or outdated features that lead prospects to choose competitors’ products. If the sales department does not feel that the technical team is prioritizing these features appropriately, conflicts can arise and the company will lose new business as a result. Technology leaders should create a process for quantifying the value of feature upgrades and setting timelines for addressing them. -His Judit Sharon of OnPage Corporation

10. Rely solely on the opinion of your sales team

Your sales team should be the one voice for product information, but not the only one. Product management can often bridge the gap between sales and technical teams, ensuring your product is market-driven, not just sales-driven. Your sales team is important in determining where the market is and where it’s going, but they shouldn’t be the only ones influencing product direction. -Laureen Knudsen, Broadcom

11. Don’t Get Involved in Each Other’s Processes

The sales team may view the technical team as the sales prevention team. Because they think the customer is wrong if they don’t do what they want and appreciate the creativity of the tech team, and it takes too long to get the product done. Technical leaders can participate in the sales process and better understand customer needs. Walking in someone else’s shoes is the best way to reduce this source of conflict. – Blair Curry, Snibble Corp.

12. Sell Features Before They’re Ready

Sales teams may be eager to pitch product features that have not yet been developed by engineering or product teams, or that have not been prioritized on the product roadmap. I think the sales department needs to sit down at the table and articulate the desired features that make the product more profitable. – Bob Fabian Zinga, US Navy

13. Disagreement regarding product delivery

Salespeople like to sell ahead of the curve, but engineers are used to keeping up with the times. Most of the time, neither side really understands or appreciates the other’s point of view or motivation. One of her key tips is to give technical training to sales people and to give sales training to technical people. In this way, both sides can better understand what the other is facing. – Sterling Lanier, Turnkey

14. Prioritize different tasks and timelines

The projects the technical team is working on are their top priority. But the sales team doesn’t always know which contracts to sign, so they can always come to the technical team and get a development time estimate. , to calculate development time and sales request probabilities based on the previous month. We can also dedicate a special technical team to execute your pre-sales project. – Claudia Zaika, Apriorit LLC

15. Sales of Future Products

Sales leaders must work closely with technology leaders to ensure a perfect match between what sales can sell today and what is on the roadmap. It is the technical team’s responsibility to over-talk with sales about why a particular feature request from them is viable and why a particular request cannot be honored. Ultimately, salespeople have to sell the products they have in the truck, not the products of the future. – Garima Kapoor, MinIO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2022/11/23/15-common-conflicts-between-tech-and-sales-teams-and-how-to-resolve-them/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos