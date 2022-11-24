Google Messages is getting ready to let you react with your favorite emoji





Looking forward to the edgelord of your life spam every message

Smartphone users can be oddly defensive about many options, but at the top of that list are messaging platforms. From group texts to green speech bubbles, from reading to forwarding memes, there’s no shortage of tiny little topics to make everything nice and controversial when we discuss them. It’s definitely one of those themes, whether you’re all in on or trying to catch up with your iPhone-using friends. Thankfully, Google looks poised to open the floodgates for message reaction. The Messages app is testing its ability to react to required emojis.

If you’ve used RCS, you’re no doubt familiar with reacting to messages. This allows you to quickly launch an emoji as a response. So far, Google has limited this to his seven basic sets of:

Back in September, 9to5Google discovered while tearing down their messaging app that a framework was in the works to use the emojis needed to respond to texts. I replaced that list’s thumbs-down button with a shortcut to the emoji picker. And now, with the latest beta release of Messages (available on APKMirror), some users are beginning to see this feature finally in action.

Availability still seems very limited, so don’t take it too personally if you’re still stuck with the default of 7. However, this is an important step forward for broader testing. While it makes perfect sense to give users quick access to their most used emoji reactions, everyone has their own preferences. Not to mention how short an emoji’s shelf life is before it stops being cool — some customization options there feel important. We hope to see it on more phones soon.

