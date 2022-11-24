Tracking product trademarks deepens our understanding of innovation





R&D spending and patents alone cannot effectively measure a company’s creativity

High on the list of ten commandments of business success is innovate or die. But measuring innovation is difficult. It often comes down to tracking R&D spending and administrative guidance on patent activity.

While this works fine in patent-heavy industries such as technology and pharmaceuticals, the approach is still far from ideal. Both Uber and Netflix were very innovative, but neither relied on patents.

Moreover, this approach is somewhat useless in industries such as finance and food, where neither R&D nor patents are central to their operations. And it perpetuates the story that companies in patent-poor industries are less innovative.

According to a paper to be published in the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, many innovations in companies that do not invest in R&D or that consistently generate large numbers of patents are actually suggested to be happening.

Researchers who created a database to track new product trademarks found that CEOs in industries with fewer patents, where compensation relies heavily on stock options, tended to deploy more new product trademarks, thus leading to innovation. I found that the motivation of

And these new trademarked products seem to help improve performance. Lucile Faurel of Arizona, Qin Li of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Devin Shanthikumar of the University of California, Irvine, and Siew Hong Teoh of UCLA Andersons were among the companies registering more new products in the first and second years. reported strong operating cash flow and return on assets. trademark.

The researchers tabulated the patent and product trademark activity of the S&P 1500 companies from 1993 to 2011. He analyzed over 70,000 new product trademarks from nearly 3,000 companies.

As shown below, new patents were highly concentrated in just a few industries during the study period, while new product trademarks were more dispersed. (Note: To specifically dig into product innovation, the team only focused on new product trademarks and ignored trademarks associated with new branding/marketing slogans.)

More than half of the companies surveyed by the researchers with new product trademarks reported no investment in research and development. And more than 45% of his companies with product trademarks have never registered a patent. These findings suggest that R&D and patents are failing to capture innovative activity that can culminate in new products. In addition, the researcher calculated that industries classified as low-patents (an average of less than 15 patents per company-year) accounted for more than 60% of his data set’s sales.

Drive innovation with stock options

Having established that the patent-only approach to measuring innovation is short-sighted, researchers turned to new product trademarks as another potential proxy for innovation. They explored how likely CEOs with incentives to innovate are to run shops that churn out more branded new products.

The significant rise in CEO compensation since the mid-1990s is largely a result of the massive distribution of stock options.

Past research has shown that the more a CEO’s wealth relies on stock options, the greater the risk to the company. An implicit relevance is that Vega, a compensation metric that measures the sensitivity of a CEO’s assets to changes in stock prices, is a good proxy for executive risk-taking incentives. That means CEOs with large amounts of stock options are more likely to be interested in pursuing risky new product innovation, which could hit customers and, by extension, Wall Street.

Researchers looked at the number of new product trademarks compared to the CEO’s Vega level. Through analysis, they controlled their patent activities, considering that in companies with patent activities, the trademark of the new product may be the final result of the patent.

Researchers found a 9% increase in product branding when moving from the 25th percentile rank to the 75th percentile rank on Vega. Their findings apply to a wide range of companies, from those with low patents to those with high patents. It’s no surprise that patent-rich companies are reacting to Vega. The news here shows that companies with low patents are also innovative and that option-based incentives for risk-taking are working well for them.

The researchers found similar reward/innovation relationships when rerunning the test based on non-CEO employee option dependencies.

Product trademark as a performance driver

An earlier study co-authored by Teo, published in Management Science, found that firms that mass-produced more trademarks (product and marketing) outperformed firms that were less active in the subsequent 12 months. It has been shown to yield higher equity returns.

In this go-round, product innovation activity also correlates with the company’s financial performance. Adjusting for patent activity, the researcher was found to be more aggressive in creating product trademarks, after which he saw significant improvements in cash flow and return on assets from operations over the next 12 months and his 2 years. I discovered that Again, the effect was strong for both low-patent firms, where innovation in product development was the main focus, and high-patent firms, where scientific research and innovation were the main focus.

The researchers conclude that their study shows that providing risk-taking incentives to CEOs drives greater product innovation, independent of patent innovation. And that seems to trickle down to better corporate performance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://anderson-review.ucla.edu/tracking-product-trademarks-expands-understanding-of-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos