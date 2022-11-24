Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to bring game engines to developers TechCrunch





Google Cloud has partnered with SuperGaming to bring the Indian gaming startup’s proprietary game engine, SuperPlatform, to developers around the world.

The cloud division of the search giant said Thursday that as part of the partnership, developers around the world will be working on live operations, matchmaking, player progress and data, analytics, server scaling and commercialization. These tools are designed to help businesses maintain, optimize, and scale their games.

SuperGaming, a startup that uses its game engine in its own titles and official PAC-MAN games for mobile devices, has earned millions of downloads with mobile titles such as MaskGun, Silly Royale, and Tower Conquest.

SuperGaming originally developed SuperPlatform to power its own games and began licensing its services to other developers in 2019.

The two companies are no strangers to each other. SuperGaming initially relied on AWS for his cloud needs, but moved to Google Cloud a few years ago after seeing benefits such as “huge savings,” said the co-founder and chief executive of SuperGaming. Chief Roby John said in his TechCrunch interview.

The move sets the wheels in motion to make the platform available through Google Cloud as an independent software vendor for developers, John said. “We are very excited to bring our platform to Google Cloud, which already powers 70% of his top customers in our company,” he added.

Developers will continue to have the option of using SuperPlatform on AWS as well as Azure, but Google Cloud will become a priority for SuperGaming as a result of the partnership, he said.

Before talking about the potential partnership, John said SuperGaming is working closely with Google Cloud engineers to use the cloud platform for their upcoming battle royale game Indus. Both teams exchanged insights that helped make the partnership very organic.

“This partnership is not just about computers and infrastructure and everything else here.

The two have not disclosed the financial terms of the deal.

Google Cloud competitors AWS and Azure offer native liveOps solutions that allow game developers to run their games as a service and get real-time telemetrics. However, Google Cloud seems to be making some difference, drawing on SuperGaming’s expertise with its platform.

“It’s always about the developer or it’s about the player. This partnership allows us to influence both,” said Bedi.

SuperGaming, which counts US-based Skycatcher, Tokyo-based Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, and Ant Group-backed BAce Capital among its investors, has raised $6.8 million to date, including $550 in a series A round last year. We’re raising millions of dollars.

The startup also launched TowerConquest: Metaverse Edition as a free-to-earn Web3 game. It says it will also work on Google Cloud alongside existing titles and upcoming Indus.

