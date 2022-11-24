Canadian tech hub immune to recession as Communitech lays off 10% of employees





The Innovation Hub is undergoing the second-largest job cuts since the 2019 state budget cut.

As the ongoing economic downturn has affected tech companies large and small, layoffs are now reaching innovation hubs designed to support them.

Communitech, a technology hub in Kitchener and Waterloo, announced today that it has laid off about 10% of its workforce.

In a LinkedIn post, Communitech said job cuts were made earlier this week as it participates in a tech ecosystem facing difficult economic times. Public relations, human resources, digital marketing, and program coordination departments were affected, according to a Communitech statement.

Director of Strategic Communications Candice Velez confirmed to BetaKit that 11 employees were laid off and the current Communitech team now has 89 employees. She added that this was an organization-wide cut and not the entire team was affected, but the marketing and human resources departments were the most affected.

However, there are 195 Communitech employees listed on LinkedIn. Beres attributed the drop in headcount last year to contract workers in the Digital Main Street program ending their tenures, and Communitech typically has 100 additional roles listed on social networks. He points out that they have a decent staff of around 100,000 and are likely to be local mentors and growth coaches.

The last time Communitech faced similar cuts was in 2019, when state funding was cut by 30%. At the time, Hub reduced its workforce from his 105 to his 90.

Founded in 1997, Communitech is a longtime champion of the Kitchener and Waterloo tech ecosystem. It has seen many iterations since its inception, and he claims to have worked with nearly 1,000 companies, including Faire, ApplyBoard, D2L, and more. In 2021, Communitech companies raised a total of $2.7 billion. This clearly shows how much he has changed in the past year.

Another sign of changing times may be seen in the hub’s desire to also deploy venture capital. Last November, BetaKit first reported that Communitech was considering his $200 million venture fund to back startups across the country as part of its True North strategy. A source with knowledge of the matter indicated that the fund was planning a final closing by the end of the year.

Since then, funds have dried up and several funds have struggled to raise new capital. Communitech has not responded to questions regarding the status of the True North Fund at the time of publication.

Communitech included a link to a help list in its layoff announcement. The Help List is a pre-vetted list of laid-off tech talent that Communitech itself relaunched in August of this year in response to ongoing workforce cuts in the tech sector.

Disclosure: In September of this year, Communitech acquired Canadian startup data platform Briefed.in. BetaKit receives data from briefed.in as part of its media partnership with Communitech and retains full editorial control of all articles referencing data produced by briefed.in/Communitech.

