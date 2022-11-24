Quantum Advancements: Comparing IBM, Microsoft, Google and Intel





Check out the Low-Code/No-Code Summit on-demand sessions to learn how citizen developers can upskill and scale to innovate successfully and achieve efficiency. See now.

Established enterprise leaders such as IBM, Microsoft, and Google continue to advance quantum computing. As a result, quantum computers are getting bigger and achieving advantages over conventional technologies in limited situations.

These vendors are also developing cloud services that allow companies to test the waters of quantum algorithms using development tools and simulators running on traditional hardware. This is a complex field with many nuances and subtleties about the importance of qubits, noise, durability and scalability.

Gartner Vice President Analyst Chirag Dekate told VentureBeat:

Building a quantum ecosystem

There is a lot of work to do before companies can start deploying quantum applications. Dekate said companies are already making plans for the quantum era. He has seen his client engagement on the quantum enterprise more than double his in the last three years. What’s more, Dekate said companies are starting to move from ideas about quantum to devising and implementing quantum strategies.

event

Intelligent Security Summit

Learn about the critical role of AI and ML in cybersecurity and industry-specific case studies on December 8th. Register now for your free pass.

Register now

Leaders such as IBM, Microsoft, and Google are making advances in quantum hardware such as quantum error mitigation and dynamic circuits. Governments around the world are also investing strategically to encourage quantum research hubs.

At the same time, quantum is also attracting hype, and some vendors are using it to make short-term gains by promoting quantum technology prematurely. Dekate worries that this could trigger a quantum winter, much like the artificial intelligence (AI) winter that has hampered research in artificial intelligence (AI) for years.

He said he’s starting to see signs of that and hopes for the best.

Learn how four technology leaders are tackling quantum computing.

IBM’s roadmap for quantum

IBM has been working steadily for years to make quantum computing a commercial success.

Sandeep Pattathil, senior analyst at IT advisory firm Everest Group, told VentureBeat that IBM has a clear roadmap for achieving practical quantum computing at scale, with 1,000 queues by 2023. We have plans to introduce Bit computers and so far we have achieved all the milestones.

IBM recently announced its 433-qubit Osprey processor in November and plans to build a 1,121-qubit Condor in 2023. We also plan to unveil the 1,386-qubit Flamingo in 2024 and the 4,158-qubit Kookaburra in 2025.

Topological qubit pioneered by Microsoft

Microsoft is also pioneering work on the topological phases of matter, an important milestone for creating topological qubits. According to Pattathil, they are expected to be faster, smaller and less likely to lose information than other types of qubits currently in development. He also believes this puts Microsoft on a promising path to developing scalable quantum computers for enterprise customers.

Google cuts the noise

A few years ago, Google made headlines when it announced that it had achieved quantum supremacy on a difficult mathematical problem. Recently, we decided to focus on mitigating noise in quantum computers using prototype logical qubits, which would be needed to scale reliable quantum systems. We are also developing new quantum chips with better qubits, improving the packaging of these chips, and techniques to simultaneously calibrate the chips with tens of qubits.

This advancement allows the company to reset high-fidelity qubits, making it easy to reuse qubits in multiple quantum computations. Google has also developed techniques to measure the computation of quantum circuits. Combining these techniques allowed the Google researcher to scale from 5 qubits to 21 qubits while reducing error by a factor of 100 from his.

In collaboration with Caltech, we developed a quantum algorithm that can learn about physical systems with far less experimentation. Google is also pioneering a collaboration with Stanford on Time Crystal that could unlock new use cases for quantum computing.

Intel spin-on quantum

Intel has taken a different approach to scaling quantum computers using spin qubit technology, also known as quantum dots. In October 2022, Intel demonstrated exceptional yields of quantum dot arrays using transistor manufacturing technology.

The high yields and uniformity achieved are strong indications that manufacturing quantum chips on Intel’s well-established transistor process nodes is a sound strategy and will prove successful as the technology matures toward commercialization. Pattathil said it shows it’s an indicator.

pave the quantum pothole

The road to a quantum future will not be easy, and experts believe the industry will need to work together to solve a number of critical gaps, such as scalable error correction and systems.

Dekate said more work is needed to improve coherence time (the qubit’s durability) and gate time (the number of gate operations before an error occurs). Researchers also need to improve quantum communications for exchanging quantum information and devise classical quantum interconnection techniques to scale the quantum environment.

Quantum computing’s impediment has more to do with algorithmic progress, not speed, Patachir said.

But he is already seeing promising progress in applying quantum computing to real industry problems.Mercedes-Benz is using quantum computing to develop better batteries for electric vehicles. I am considering creating one. ExxonMobil uses quantum algorithms to discover the most efficient routes. And Mitsubishi Chemical simulates chemical reactions.

Pattathil hopes that quantum computers will be integrated with other cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain to unlock transformative use cases across the financial services, pharmaceutical, biosciences and cybersecurity industries.

Based on trends seen in the market, Pattathil said he feels quantum computing is on track to become both technically and commercially viable in the next decade.

VentureBeat’s mission is to be the digital town square for technical decision makers to learn about innovative enterprise technologies and deals. Watch the briefing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/data-infrastructure/quantum-progress-how-ibm-microsoft-google-and-intel-compare/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos