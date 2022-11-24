(Yonhap Special) Samsung Electronics Leads Innovation, Nurturing Promising Tech Startups





SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) — When Algocare Lab founder and CEO Joung Ji-won decided to apply to Samsung Electronics Co.’s venture incubator program last year, her startup turned 3. It is in its second year and has already been recognized for its innovative ideas for personalized nutrition management.

Still, she found it difficult to run and grow her own startup in a country where big corporations continue to dominate the economy and are often seen busting or acquiring smaller, emerging players. rice field.

“The hardest part was hiring talented people,” Joung told Yonhap at Samsung’s Creative Lab (C-Lab) Outside press event on Tuesday.

“Since joining the[Samsung]program, it has become much easier to hire top talent,” she said, adding, “New hires say their parents are proud of them. ” he added.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest mobile phone and memory chip maker, launched its internal C-Lab program in 2012 to incubate creative ideas, turn them into business opportunities, and stimulate the nation’s startup ecosystem. Did.

In 2015, Samsung introduced a spin-off program for successful in-house startups to encourage the entrepreneurial and challenging spirit of its employees.

Boosted by the positive response, the tech giant launched C-Lab Outside in 2018 with up to KRW 100 million (US$73,700) to foster outside innovative technology companies less than five years old. provided financial assistance, office space and mentoring. and business consultation and cooperation.

“The purpose of C-Lab Outside is not to make a financial profit, but to quickly discover promising young innovators and help them put down strong roots and grow into big trees,” said the event. told inside.

Hahn said Samsung plans to “scale up” the program starting next year, and even after the one-year program ends, it will continue to monitor the growth of previous participants in the program and, if necessary, said it plans to invest in

Lee Sang-min, CEO of Neubility, which makes automated delivery robots, said Samsung’s counseling service was the most helpful in running his five-year-old startup.

Lee, who graduated from Yonsei University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, said, “There are many critical moments when strategic decisions must be made in a timely manner. It was very reassuring to receive support and guidance services from Samsung.” ‘ said.

He said his early ventures were poorly organized and lacked the necessary human resources before joining the program.

“We didn’t even have a CFO until we had 30 to 40 employees,” he said.

“Since joining the program, I have been able to receive professional accounting advice, which I believe is more important than one-off financial assistance.”

Founded in November 2017, Neubility has successfully secured a total investment of KRW 23 billion this year, backed by Samsung. The company currently employs 75 people.

The company, a pioneer in developing self-driving delivery robots in South Korea, has partnered with Samsung’s catering subsidiary, Samsung Wellstory, to start delivering food with robotic delivery drivers at golf clubs.

There are already 54 autonomous robots, called Neubie, in operation across the country, equipped with camera systems that allow them to perceive their environment and detect obstacles. Lee said the company plans to sign a contract to deploy 100 more robots at golf courses.

“I have participated in many other incubators and acceleration programs over the past few years, but Samsung offers a really good program,” Lee said, citing the group’s vast business network. A small startup like Neubility wouldn’t have been available otherwise.

Since 2018, Samsung has helped foster a total of 426 startups (182 internal companies and 244 external companies) through the C-Lab program, and 244 external startups have received KRW 430 billion from various institutions. It says it has secured cumulative investment. Investor.

The tech giant also invites some of its C-Lab program participants to its annual CES technology trade show in Las Vegas to showcase its innovative technologies and products and reach out to consumers and investors around the world. It provides an opportunity to pitch your ideas to

“In the early days of the business, I was honestly at a loss. I didn’t know how to make money or how to get people to use our technology.”

Shim and four others started the company last August while studying at the AI ​​Lab of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

“Samsung gave us practical and detailed advice on what we needed to do to make our company successful and reach our goals.

