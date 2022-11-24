French schools asked not to use Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace





According to French Education Minister Pap Ndiaye, the free versions of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace violate European privacy regulations.

The French Ministry of National Education has asked schools in the country to stop using the free versions of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace due to privacy concerns.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye told educational institutions that the free versions of these collaboration apps are not compliant with the GDPR and the Schrems II EU Court ruling from 2020.

Schrems II has disabled Privacy Shield, a data privacy tool that allows European data to be transferred to US companies. It states that transfers of personal data from the EU are only possible with an adequate level of protection.

The move in France came in response to a question from French politician Philippe Latombe. He told his Ndiaye that using the free version of Microsoft 365 is tantamount to illegal dumping, punishing other tech workers and raising concerns about data sovereignty, saying the ministry’s plans to address these concerns asked something

Ndiaye’s office published an answer to the question, saying the public procurement contract requires payment and voids free services such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace within the scope of public procurement.

The ministry has confirmed that it has advised French schools to avoid using free services in October 2021. This was when it was found not to fit the government’s “cloud at the heart” policy, based on the opinion of the French data protection watchdog on Schrems II and GDPR. .

Although no data-sharing agreement has been signed between the EU and the US since the Privacy Shield was withdrawn, a new framework for trans-Atlantic data transfer and storage was agreed in principle in March.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the time that the new agreement “allows for predictable and reliable EU-US data flows while balancing security, privacy rights and data protection.” said.

France isn’t the first country to advise against using Microsoft 365 in schools. In 2019, Germany banned the software after it decided that the free version violated privacy regulations by transferring and storing EU data in US data centers.

