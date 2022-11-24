Ireland commits 125 million to help space tech industry take off





The country has reaffirmed its commitment to the ESA as it launches Ireland’s first satellite.

The government has committed €125 million to the European Space Agency (ESA) over the next five years. The investment is expected to further support the expansion of Ireland’s growing space industry.

It was announced today (November 23) by Damien English, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail.

English attended the ESA meeting in Paris to agree on future policies and strategies. Here he confirmed Irish investments in ESA’s mandatory and a number of optional programs.

The minister said it was an “exciting time” with the launch of Ireland’s first satellite, EIRSAT-1, scheduled for next year.

The miniature cube satellite was designed and manufactured by researchers and students at University College Dublin as part of ESA’s Fly Your Satellite program.

“The science, technology and innovation demonstrated by the launch of our first satellite will educate our citizens, students and businesses, through membership in ESA, why investing in space technology and activities is so important and important. It provides a great opportunity to highlight how it can be a catalyst for further growth in our economy,” said English.

space for growth

The commercial space industry is estimated to grow to around $1 trillion by 2040, and Ireland is poised to capture a share of this market.

Increased government investment in ESA is part of a national strategy formulated in 2019 to develop the space industry in the country.

The number of Irish companies involved in ESA contracts has increased from 70 in 2019 to 97 this year, and further funding over the next few years will help companies and researchers seize even more opportunities. is expected to become possible.

English said this would help maintain current jobs and create new ones.

“Last year, 14 Irish companies won their first ESA contracts, nearly half of which had previously worked with the ESA Business Incubation Centre,” he added.

“Like any other country, it is imperative that we build on that growth to deal with climate change, the energy crisis, the lasting effects of the pandemic, and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. important for.

“The Irish Government recognizes the potential of space activities, technology and data derived from space to enable us to meet these challenges now and in the future.”

Irish technology takes off

Ireland has been a member of the ESA since 1975. During that time, Irish industry and researchers have taken part in many high-profile missions.

Ireland was involved in perhaps the biggest space exploration of 2021, the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope.

While researchers at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Study were working on some of that equipment, Irish start-up Réaltra developed a video system for the telescopic rocket.

In line with the national space strategy, Irish companies are increasingly leveraging space technology in non-space markets as well.

Irish companies Mindseed and OceanEnergy signed an ESA contract last year to explore the use of space technology in renewable ocean energy. Meanwhile, Davra and Treemetrics were assisted by ESA to work with Earth observation data.

“Irish companies continued to deliver innovative solutions to the global space sector in 2021, particularly by incorporating advanced technologies from other industrial sectors addressing pressing global issues. ,” ESA.

“The range of Ireland’s involvement in space-related activities has expanded significantly, with nearly 100 Irish companies and research teams actively involved in space-related developments supported by ESA through Enterprise Ireland. is increasing.”

