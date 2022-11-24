Google Messages now allows some users to react to any emoji





Google has started allowing some users of its Messages app to react to text messages with emojis. This is rather than limiting him to the standard set of seven that have been available in the app for some time (via 9to5Google). Features similar to other messaging platforms such as paid versions of Slack, WhatsApp, and Telegram, so long-pressing on a message gives you the standard emoji reaction, but you can access the picker and react to whatever you want. can do.

Enhanced emoji reactions appear to be in limited testing at the moment.Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on The Verges feature.

As with any feature added to the messaging service, the additional reaction can be a bit finicky depending on who you’re texting and what communication standards your phone supports. If both parties are using his RCS, a Google-promoted SMS replacement, these seem to work fine. My phone still doesn’t have access to the extension picker, but Google Messages my colleague’s reaction displayed correctly when using his app.

I can’t respond to this emoji, but I can confirm that someone has responded to my message.

However, other configurations can be cumbersome. On the same phone, which apparently supports RCS, the Samsungs Messages app shows the reaction as a separate text message, saying “Can you react to this message?” The same is true if a colleague responds to a text her message from her iPhone user. Because this is her SMS only (much to Google’s chagrin).

It should come as no surprise that reactions don’t translate to the iPhone. is unlikely. Even if it does, no one knows if it will. After years of Apple user reactions appearing as separate text messages for Android users, iMessages and Google Messages reactions being translated between his two platforms will help the two companies. It looked like I had found a solution. Yet when I tested it today with standard reaction, it was back to the same old system of decoupling. [emoji] To [message] When messaging between an Android phone and an iPhone, I see text messages instead of beautifully rendered reactions.

No matter what Apple and Google do, we’re glad Google brought this feature to their text messaging platform. This is a feature I’ve always wanted everywhere, and Google seems to be working to make it happen, at least for the people using its app.

