EMA Launches Quality Management Group to Support Pharmaceutical Innovation





A new regulatory group, part of the European Medicines Agency, will support innovative approaches to the development and quality control of medicines, including new technologies for EU patients.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has established the Quality Innovation Expert Group (QIG) to support innovative approaches to drug development, manufacturing and quality control (QC). European Union (EU).

Founded in September 2022, the QIG is composed of eight members with a background in chemical and biological quality assessment and good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection, under the Quality domain of the EMA Working Group structure. report. The body ensures that the European pharmaceutical regulatory network maintains momentum through innovation, recognizes and addresses gaps in the regulatory framework, and increases predictability for innovative technology developers. The group will also be a forum for interaction and interaction between stakeholders such as his EU regulatory networks such as the EU Innovation Network, EU regulators, academia and industry. Another objective is to establish close cooperation with international partners to facilitate global regulatory consolidation.

According to the EMA, to support drug quality control, QIG will: Provide developers with an entry point to discuss innovative approaches in drug development, manufacturing, and/or management Develop guidance documents related to innovative quality and manufacturing techniques Workshops or trainings for EU assessors and GMP inspectors to contribute to the quality of pharmaceuticals.

Additional tasks include horizon scanning to identify new and innovative technologies that are expected to influence regulatory decisions in the medium to long term. Then, as it matures, formulate appropriate regulatory responses in advance.

The group will contribute to the evaluation of procedures involving these new technologies in regulatory submissions such as scientific advice, marketing authorization applications and associated post-approval lifecycle developments.

QIG will work in line with the priorities highlighted in the EMA’s Regulatory Science Strategy to 2025. In this strategy, regulatory agencies have identified key goals and key recommendations for human medicines. His five main goals for this strategy are:

Facilitate the integration of science and technology in drug development Facilitate collaborative evidence generation and improve the scientific quality of assessments Collaborate with healthcare systems to facilitate access to patient-centred medicines Emerging health threats and enable and leverage research and innovation in regulatory science that addresses availability/therapeutic challenges.Related Topics

