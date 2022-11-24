Sabah uses technology and innovation to solve problems





Kota Kinabalu (November 23): Sabah hopes to use technology and innovation to solve problems in the state.

Datuk Zainuddin Aman, Undersecretary of Sabah’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, said the state is indeed facing a different challenge than other states.

But that’s why I want to see how the use of technology and approach of innovation can solve Sabah’s problems.

It’s not impossible, but it will only be possible with everyone’s cooperation, he said in a press statement on the government’s initiative to organize the three-day Borneo Tech Summit, which began on Tuesday.

Zainudin added that human capital capacity building programs need to be more organic rather than “one off” to fill the technology gap in Sabah.

Borneo Tech Summit is an addition to previously created programs such as Sandbox, Toon Boom Animation, STEM and Makerspace Day.

“We also invited industry experts from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and the neighboring Philippines to share updates on technology developments and how Sabah can maximize the benefits of this partnership.

“KSTI hopes that our startups will take advantage of the Borneo Tech Summit opportunity as much as possible to not only learn and acquire new knowledge, but also build a collaborative network with other startups.

“We hope Sabah will create as many startups as possible.In addition, we will provide programs that can assist them in their startup journey.”

Viviantie Sarjuni, general manager of the Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Center (SCENIC), said the pandemic has highlighted the need to diversify the economy, especially leveraging technology to accelerate Sabah’s economy. Said it was a lesson learned.

What if we used augmented reality/virtual reality technology to build a pandemic-proof tourism-based business model? You can always start with a simple technique that solves a pressing state problem.

All of these initiatives bring job opportunities to the grassroots. We are very excited to see this ecosystem grow,” she said.

Chin Kah Yi, CEO of Sabah Net Sdn Bhd, another co-organizer of the summit, said all players in the ecosystem should connect with each other and leverage each other’s strengths to boost the region’s digital economy capabilities. He said he wants to grow.

Such a high environment makes technology adoption and innovation creation more transparent, inclusive and competitive.

This shortens the learning curve and expedites the go-to-market plans for local start-ups.

At the previous summit, three Memorandums of Understanding were signed between KSTI and AirAsia Academy. KSTI and Mereka Innovative Education Sdn Bhd. Farm Toko, MSD Innovation.

