Easy Way to Backup WhatsApp on Google Drive





WhatsApp is one of the most popular social media platforms. On Android devices, WhatsApp backs up chats, attachments and other items to Google Drive.

This feature allows you to restore your data at any time, especially while switching devices. But as convenient as this service is, not many people know exactly where his WhatsApp backup in Google Drive is and how to restore it.

After reading this article, you will be able to restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive on both iPhone and Android without any problems. Check it out!

Part 1: Where to Find WhatsApp Backup on Google Drive

Fortunately, finding WhatsApp backups on Google Drive is not a complicated task. In just a few seconds, anyone can convert WhatsApp back to Google Drive.

Here’s how:

Step 1. Access the web version of Google Drive from your PC and log in to your Google account. Step 2. Then click the gear icon in the upper right corner,[設定]Choose. Step 3. Then go to the app management section. Here you will see WhatsApp Messenger options. Step 4.[オプション]Click the icon to view your WhatsApp backups.

Now you can view the location of your WhatsApp backup in Google Drive on your computer. However, please note that this data is end-to-end encrypted. So you can’t read the messages directly on your device.

Part 2: How to Restore WhatsApp Backup from Google Drive on Phone?1 Backup WhatsApp on Google Drive

Before learning how to restore WhatsApp from Google Drive, it is important to back up WhatsApp manually. This allows you to save your most recent chats and prevent data loss.

WhatsApp gives users the freedom to back up their chats at any time. To do that, you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1. From WhatsApp,[その他のオプション]Tap. Step 2. Next,[設定]>[チャット]>[チャットのバックアップ]>[バックアップ]Go to.Wait patiently until the process ends.2Restore WhatsApp from Google Drive

Switched Android phone and want to recover WhatsApp data? Or maybe you lost important WhatsApp chats and want to get them back. Here’s how to restore a Google Drive WhatsApp backup on an Android phone.

Step 1. First, remove WhatsApp from your phone. Step 2. Install it again and sign in with your phone number. Simply click Restore to start restoring all your chats.Once done, you will see all your previous chats.3Can I restore an android backup on my iphone

Many users ask about backing up iPhone WhatsApp to Google Drive. Unfortunately, there is no official way to restore backed up WhatsApp data from Android phone to iPhone.

In this scenario, you need to restore your Android phone data first, and then use a third-party app or service like Mail to transfer messages from Android to iPhone.

Part 3: Why can’t I restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive?

It shouldn’t surprise you if you can’t restore your WhatsApp data backup on Google Drive. If you are facing this issue, possible reasons are:

1. There is not enough free space left on the mobile phone. Please check your available storage and delete unnecessary files and apps if necessary.2.You are not using the same Google account and phone number that you used to create the backup. 3. Your phone is low on battery. 4. No active internet connection.5. WhatsApp backup already deleted. Part 4: Transfer WhatsApp Files from Android to iPhone with AirDroid

As you already know, you can’t restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone directly. That’s where AirDroid Personal comes in.

With this tool, you can move WhatsApp photos and videos from Android to iPhone without quality loss. Remember, you can’t share WhatsApp chats, but other than that, you can easily transfer each attachment.

So if you don’t need to keep records of chats and just want photos and videos, AirDroid Personal id is all you need. It promises super-fast transfer speeds without a wired connection compared to other tools.

What’s more, you can share contact lists, documents, and other data files between iPhone and Android. But what’s worth installing is the cross-platform file transfer feature. Data can be shared between any two platforms including Windows, iOS, Linux, Android and Mac.

Useful functions of AirDroid Personal

The main utilities of AirDroid Personal are:

You can transfer WhatsApp photos and videos from Android to iPhone. Super fast transfer speed. Compatible with all popular data types such as video, music, Excel, Word, PPT, PDF, photos. You can send data to multiple devices. Supports cross-platform data transfer. Now you can share files between your smartphone and PC, Android to Android, Android to iPhone and vice versa, iPhone to iPhone. There is no upper limit on file size. Supports both Nearby and Remote data transfer. File management (SD card/internal) storage manager)

The whole process of transferring data from Android to iPhone is completed in 4 easy steps. Check yourself:

Step 1. Install the AirDroid mobile app on both Android and iPhone and log in with the same AirDroid account. Tap the transfer icon and select your iPhone. Step 3. Wait for your phone to connect, then click the clip icon >[ファイル]and select the photos and videos you want to send. Step 4.[送信]Press Options to transfer files.Part 5: Tips to Remember When Using Google Drive to Backup WhatsApp

Below are some helpful tips to keep in mind while restoring WhatsApp backup from Google Drive.

Tips: 1. Make sure your phone is connected to a good internet connection as the backup file size can be very large. 2. Creating a WhatsApp backup Google Drive with the same Google account will overwrite the previous backup. Worse, you can’t restore the old Google Drive backup.3.It may take a long time to finish backing up his WhatsApp data for the first time. 4. Back up your WhatsApp Google Drive regularly to avoid losing backup files due to deletion. FAQs1. Can I read WhatsApp backups in Google Drive directly?

No, it cannot be read on a PC or third party application. The user must first restore the data to the same account to be able to read the data.

2. Does Google restrict WhatsApp chat backups?

No, you can create backup files as large as you need. More importantly, WhatsApp backup does not use Google Drive storage.

3. What kind of WhatsApp data can be backed up to Google Drive?

WhatsApp backs up all kinds of data to Google Drive. This includes WhatsApp chats, videos, photos and voice messages.

4. How do I disable automatic backups of WhatsApp on Google Drive?

To disable WhatsApp backup Google Drive:

Open WhatsApp and tap the three dots icon >[チャット]>[チャットのバックアップ]Tap. next,[Google ドライブにバックアップ]then tap[なし]Choose.

This article shows that restoring WhatsApp backup on Google Drive is an easy task for Android users. However, for iOS users, a third-party tool such as AirDroid Personal is needed to move WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone.

Having said that, you should always follow the aforementioned recommendations to avoid losing your WhatsApp data.

