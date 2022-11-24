Foxconn apologizes for wage dispute at Chinese factory.Tech Talk & Innovation





BEIJING (AP) The company that assembles Apple’s iPhones said on Thursday a technical error led to employee protests over wage payments offered to lure workers to factories under virus restrictions. I apologize for what I said.

Protests erupted in the central city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday after employees complained that Foxconn Technology Group Co. demanded they work extra hours to receive the higher wages promised by recruiters. Foxconn is trying to rebuild its workforce after thousands of workers left last month over complaints about unsafe conditions.

Videos on social media showed police in white hazmat suits kicking and clubbing protesting workers.

Foxconn, the largest contractor that assembles smartphones and other electronics for Apple and other global brands, blamed a technical error in the process of adding new employees. promised to receive the promised wages.

“We apologize for any input errors in our computer system and can assure you that the actual salary is the same as agreed and the official recruitment poster,” the company statement said. We are committed to doing our best to proactively resolve employee concerns and reasonable requests.

The controversy comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in coronavirus cases without shutting down factories, as it did in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. It includes having employees live in the workplace without contact with the outside world.

Officials pledged last month to reduce economic disruption by shortening quarantine times and making other changes to China’s zero COVID strategy aimed at isolating all cases. Nonetheless, the surge in infections has prompted authorities to suspend access to neighborhoods and factories, and to close office buildings, shops and restaurants in parts of many cities.

On Thursday, people in Zhengzhou’s eight districts, with a total of 6.6 million residents, were told to stay home for five days. Massive daily tests were ordered in what the city government called a war of extermination against the virus.

Apple had previously warned that iPhone 14 deliveries would be delayed as employees left its Zhengzhou factory and access to the industrial area around the facility was suspended after the outbreak.

To attract new workers, Foxconn offered 25,000 yuan ($3,500) for two months of work, employees said. This is almost 50% higher than the maximum wage that news reports usually state.

According to employee Li Sanshan, workers complained that after arriving they were told they would have to work for two more months at lower wages in order to receive higher wages.

Foxconn offered up to 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to recruits who chose to leave, financial news outlet Cailianshe reported, citing an unidentified recruitment agent.

Foxconn said in a statement Thursday that retiring employees will receive unspecified care subsidies, but did not provide details.

The protests in Zhengzhou came amid public frustration over restrictions that have forced millions of people to stay at home. It shows how the barricade installed in is being demolished.

Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, previously denied online comments that an employee infected with the virus was living in a factory dormitory.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/online_features/tech_talk_and_innovation/foxconn-apologizes-for-pay-dispute-at-china-factory/article_2262ae62-e5d5-53e0-97be-0e8c4b83da1e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos