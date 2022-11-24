How technology can help US hospitals recover economically from COVID-19





Entering 2022, many U.S. healthcare institutions were in a better position than they were in 2020, but overall financial performance remained below pre-pandemic levels.

These challenges exacerbated the financial difficulties many health systems faced before the pandemic. Since 2000, hospitals of all kinds have provided about $745 billion in free care.

It is clear that financial recovery from the pandemic requires innovative solutions.

Here are three ways America’s hospitals and healthcare system are using technology to bounce back from the financial burden they took on during these uncertain times.

1. Leverage your digital network

Leveraging digital networks can improve the financial well-being of patients and providers. The pandemic has made it even clearer that hospitals cannot survive unless they ensure the ability of their patients to pay their bills. Hospitals must work with pharmacies, life sciences companies, charities, and other stakeholders to make concerted efforts to remove financial barriers to care. Technological innovation can play a key role in bringing these actors together into a cohesive digital network.

By connecting patients to an array of resources, digital networks offer new avenues for addressing healthcare affordability.

2. Create a positive patient experience

Just as the pandemic has increased consumer reliance on services like Zoom and Amazon, healthcare consumers expect similar levels of convenience and efficiency in their healthcare.

To build patient loyalty, hospitals and healthcare systems must step up their use of technology to unlock the digital front door of medicines. The Digital Front Door contains all the technology patients use to interact with their providers. Ensuring that these digital tools create positive experiences, including financial ones, is critical.

Digital financial experience tools help patients make informed decisions about their care and ensure they have the resources they need to receive care.

3. Build a more efficient and agile healthcare system.

During the pandemic, hospitals and healthcare systems are facing shortages of the workforce needed to meet increasing healthcare demands. Rising costs for consumables, medicines, testing and protective equipment also pushed up costs and reduced revenues.

Given these challenges, healthcare systems must build new levels of efficiency and agility.

As healthcare systems are forced to do more with less, technology can help staff make smarter use of the resources they have. The rise of healthcare startups using AI, robotic process automation (RPA), and other technologies to tackle repetitive administrative and clinical tasks demonstrates the power of digital solutions to improve operations and increase revenue. increase.

Since March 2020, the financial difficulties hospitals and healthcare systems faced before the pandemic have escalated. For the post-pandemic future, these organizations must embrace the digital transformation of healthcare and find new opportunities to reduce costs and increase revenue. These opportunities include leveraging digital networks to remove financial barriers to healthcare, unlocking the digital front door of medicines to improve the patient experience, and investing in software solutions to increase efficiency and finances. It includes improving performance. Innovation has never been more important to forward-looking healthcare organizations that want to not only survive, but thrive.

Written by Srulik Dvorsky, CEO of TailorMed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geektime.com/american-hospitals-financially-bounce-back-from-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos