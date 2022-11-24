The promise of a sustainable future lies in deep innovation





COP27 is underway and we are one year closer to 2030. According to the United Nations (UN), drought could displace about 700 million people.

The goal was set to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 43% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, but climate change is happening now and affects everyone. I am giving From rising sea levels and global warming to extreme weather events leading to rapid desertification and flooding, countries are experiencing severe loss and damage, with developing countries being the most affected.

Rich and highly industrialized countries, as major contributors to the world’s GHG emissions, have a greater responsibility to mitigate the impacts of climate change and deliver on the promise of a sustainable future for our planet. not.

This is where deep technology comes into play. Although overreliance on fossil fuel energy is unlikely to decline significantly for a myriad of political and economic reasons, companies are embracing deep technology as a form of transformative innovation to improve productivity. showing an interest in doing , reduce operating costs and improve sustainability at the same time. This is evidenced by the significant increase in global investment in deep tech startups, from his $15 billion in 2016 to his $60 billion in 2020, according to BCG.

Encompassing a convergence of advanced technologies, from artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology to advanced materials and quantum computing, deep technology offers a world of possibilities to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. .

For example, Carbyon, which won a carbon removal milestone at this year’s XPRIZE, is developing a deep technology solution that cleans the air by capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the air for industrial plants. With more than 1.5 trillion tonnes of CO2 being emitted to date, it is imperative that we take immediate action to reduce the pressure on the environment from this excessive amount of CO2.

One of the main themes emphasized by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at COP27 is zero tolerance to net-zero greenwashing. As more and more companies declare their net-zero commitments, better and more efficient tests for environmental pollution are needed to hold companies accountable.

Aprisium is able to meet this need by providing sustainable pollution control using technology developed by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star). Relying on electrochemistry, cloud-based data management and AI analytics, Aprisium solutions enable companies to measure, monitor and mitigate the impact of environmental pollution in a faster and more effective way.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), reaching net zero emissions targets by 2050 will be a major push to develop advanced technologies and innovative solutions that can make a difference in reducing carbon emissions. I need power. Interest in deep tech is growing year by year, but building a deep tech startup is not easy.

These emerging technologies tend to be more risky as they are more expensive to develop and take much longer to be ready for market than digital software solutions. That said, it is imperative that we provide them with dedicated, consistent, and long-term support so that they have the opportunity to move from the phase to the commercial phase. Ultimately, only deep technology can meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and there is still hope for a sustainable future.

Clara Chen is a Co-Founding Managing Partner of Singapore Deep Tech Alliance (SDTA). SDTA is a venture builder that systematically supports deep tech start-ups that tackle large-scale environmental challenges with advanced technology. Since October 2022, SDTA has partnered with EnterpriseSG to build his Deep Tech venture in Singapore as part of the Startup SG Accelerator Program.

Luuk Eliens is a Co-Founding Managing Partner of the Singapore Deep-Tech Alliance (SDTA). He specializes in building new ventures from the ground up and Deep Tech he leads the process of building ventures from the ground up.

TechNode Global INSIDER publishes contributions related to entrepreneurship and innovation. You may submit your own original or published contributions, subject to editorial discretion.

