Clean Tech Year in Review





As the year draws to a close, let’s take a look at what 2022 has brought to clean tech. Looking at the recent struggles of major technology platforms, it’s easy to see that 2022 has been a difficult year for any technology name. Despite the difficult economic climate, there have been positive trends contributing to the growth of clean technology.

Impact of IRAs

Inflation control law. The country steps in to help its citizens during the economic crisis.

The 2022 U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will give a strong boost to clean tech. His $30 billion extension of the investment tax credit (ITC) is expected to significantly increase the deployment of solar installations across the United States. Since it was first introduced in 2006, the ITC has driven the growth of the US solar industry 200-fold. While the impact of the IRA is still difficult to quantify, we can certainly expect the law to expand the deployment of solar and other clean technologies across the country.

Oil Price Volatility and the Green Shift in the Telecom Sector

3d illustration of oil pump jack on sunset sky background.The concept of rising oil prices

In 2022, emerging markets have increased their reliance on clean energy solutions. 2022 has been a very volatile year for oil prices. Post-pandemic demand for oil outstripped global supply shortages, sending prices skyrocketing. Following Russia’s initial attack on Ukraine, world leaders rushed to reduce Russia’s dependence on oil. Such oil market volatility ultimately led to increased investment in clean technology solutions.

Unstable oil prices have been a concern for the industry as many operators in emerging markets rely on diesel. Ultimately, the rising price and continued volatility of diesel prompted major operators to seek alternative solutions for the project. Diesel price uncertainty is pushing the telecommunications market towards off-grid and clean solutions to connect the unconnected.

Meanwhile, solar panel prices will continue to fall in 2022. Global operators need reliable, low-cost energy sources. So, with oil prices becoming more volatile in 2022 and the price of solar power falling, the telecommunications industry is increasingly opting for solar power.

Electric vehicles crossing the chasm

Energy EV car concept.

By 2022, the US will become the 19th country with 5% of new car sales being electric. In a previous blog post, we discussed how nascent technologies slow growth before reaching a tipping point and moving into mainstream adoption. According to Bloomberg, 5% is the key tipping point for EV. Historically, when a country’s new car sales reach this threshold, the mainstream will follow suit and adoption will skyrocket. EVs appear to be on the verge of mass adoption, which is a positive sign for clean tech.

Cloud Solutions – Growth Opportunities for Clean Tech

Environmental technology concept.

Also, in a previous blog post, we discussed how clean tech solutions are moving to the cloud to reduce costs and improve reliability. The Bessemer Cloud Index (NASDAQ: EMCLOUD) shows that cloud software solutions are doing relatively well in the market. This is ultimately a very positive sign for cleantech. We should see growth as clean tech innovators incorporate software into their solutions.

Canadian Cleantech Market

clean energy in canada

Finally, the Canadian cleantech market presents significant opportunities for investors. There are many early-stage companies where disruptive innovation is important in the energy transition. See the list of Canadian clean tech companies in the market with the Globe and Mail Top Growing Companies and the Deloitte Fast Technology 50 list.

Finally, 2022 saw a strong trend for large asset managers to invest in climate-related technology investments. Institutional investors are making meaningful investments in renewable energy to help accelerate the energy transition. Private family offices such as Creo Syndicate are also focusing their investments on climate change. Private family offices are important because they typically have a more consistent investment strategy than public institutional investors.

2022 has seen some very positive signs for clean tech in what has been a dismal year for the market. Given these trends, the question is not whether clean energy will be adopted, but how soon.

