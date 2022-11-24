Google: Concerned Google Brass flags CCI ordered ‘priority’ issue





Google has prioritized a ruling by India’s antitrust regulator that the Android operating system has abused its dominant position, people with knowledge of the matter told ET.

Google is now working on a strategy that includes challenging two orders by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), they added. The ruling could hit the domestic developer base, as they have to develop apps with different specifications for each app store.

The CCI ruling is very concerning not only about the security risks associated with sideloading (apps), but also about the risks of being ordered against forked versions of Android, one of the people said. I’m here.

Sideloading refers to using an APK file to download an app outside of the app store. Google has introduced a structure that allows the open source ecosystem to have a baseline level of compatibility and reduce the cost for developers to publish their apps on the Google Play store. Actually he goes back to the world of the early 2000s if a forked version of Android should be enabled. The ecosystem was highly fragmented, and developers were driving down the price by building apps for the ecosystem. built for, the person added. This kind of ecosystem would end up like what we see now in China, where there are various Android forks, and the ecosystem is very fragmented, with no central place to protect users. There are tons of user vulnerabilities with security.

Not compatible (in China), the person said. There is no security guarantee that baseline security exists while users are downloading and interacting with your app. That’s what Google is concerned about in terms of what the CCI ruling requires of them, and we’re trying to understand how best to respond to it.

READ ALSO | 10,000 pages, team of IIT professors, Google fined 1,300 kroner On October 20, CCI fined search giant 1,337.76 for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets through its Android OS fined Krone. Five days later, the company also fined him Rs. did.

CCI also asked Google to allow other app stores to be listed on the Play Store and not to limit sideloading, such as warning users. The competition watchdog also asked Google not to deny developers of Android forks access to the Play Services API.

The person quoted earlier said that if the TV is one of the fork points, the phone is one of the fork points, and the pair of speakers is the third fork point, there’s no guarantee they can talk to each other. As India increasingly enters the Internet of Things, industry executives say incompatibility will be a challenge.

Another person said the CCI mandate would place interoperability responsibilities on Google. We’ve asked Google to make all apps interoperable across all forks, but the makers of these forks don’t have the same expectation that seamless communication should be between them.

The industry, especially the startup ecosystem, has welcomed the order and claims it will help domestic players.

Rohan Verma, CEO of Google Maps competitor MapmyIndia, said the negative effects of technology/media/search/maps/OS/app store platforms being controlled by foreign/corporations should be obvious. says. According to calculations, India easily lost her $200 billion to her $300 billion, directly and indirectly, as detailed so comprehensively and accurately by CCI.

The CCI ruling comes at a time when Google is embroiled in similar investigations by the United States, European Union, Germany and Japan.

As to whether Google would be concerned about other regulators taking a similar position, sources told ET that CCI’s ruling was so extreme that they don’t expect other regulators to follow suit. .

Other regulators have turned to the same question, but haven’t gotten this far (on restrictions), another person said. Other regulators will see this and think it creates more problems than it solves. It causes more problems than it solves, but it causes serious problems for users in India. India is an important market for Google, so the company does its best to be compliant.

The company also plans to try to have a dialogue with the new CCI chief when he is appointed, to allay its concerns, the person added.

Earlier this month, ET reported on how Australian and German antitrust regulators have acted following recent actions against Google by India’s competition commission. It signals a growing global focus on policy decisions that challenge India, the world’s largest corporation,’s dominance of large tech companies. data market.

