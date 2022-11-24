Google Ads account managers should not contact clients directly





There are increasing reports across the web of Google Ads account managers threatening to contact clients directly when they are not authorized to do so.

According to reports, agencies that do not respond to emails from Google Ads account managers are being threatened by Google representatives to contact their clients directly.

In some cases, the Google Ads account manager will call the client and tell them to leave the agency.

There are two things to be clear here.

Agencies don’t need to speak to Google representatives Google Ads account managers shouldn’t call agency clients

Google Ads rep telling client to fire agency crosses the line.

However, these reports are becoming more frequent.

Marketing Labs CEO Matt Janaway shared his experience on LinkedIn this week.

Screenshot: linkedin.com/posts/mattjanaway, November 2022.

Janaway’s post caught the attention of Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin. He said the issue will be addressed “immediately.”

“This is not in line with how our team supports our advertisers and agency partners,” Marvin added.

Screenshot: linkedin.com/posts/mattjanaway, November 2022.

Janaway isn’t alone in his experience.

Throughout October, reports circulated on Reddit that Google representatives were doing something similar.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of an email a Google Ads account strategist received.

“Finally, thank you again. My honest goal is to deliver value and advanced strategies in Google Ads, work closely with our clients to save time, and help our clients achieve more success with Google Ads.” So my last contact is to let you know that if I don’t hear from you, I assume you haven’t received my email and I will contact the assigned client directly. is to do.”

Another Reddit user told much the same story, saying he was “harassed” by Google advertisers with daily emails asking him to answer his phone and implement campaign changes.

Again, the agency is under no obligation to speak to Google representatives or implement changes that the client did not ask for.

If you receive an email like the one above, we encourage you to submit your complaint through our official form.

Beware of these aggressive sales tactics. Google has no say in how a client’s campaign is executed unless it violates our policies.

Featured Image: FGC/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-ads-account-managers-shouldnt-contact-clients-directly/472252/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos