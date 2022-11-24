Opinion: Elon Musk could be the catalyst to end the myth of the lone tech genius





Elon Musk speaking at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles on June 13, 2019.Mike Blake/Reuters

Sasha Akhavi has been in the software industry for over 20 years and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. She is a candidate for scientific and technical studies at the University of York.

The popular image of technology in North America is dominated by the myth of the lone genius. From Thomas Edison to Steve Jobs, tech leaders are hardworking individuals who are considered more foresight than other human beings. These numbers bring valuable innovations to society and lift us out of the darkness. In doing so, they acquire wealth beyond what the rest of us can comprehend or handle.

At least, this is how the tech giant thinks of itself. Most of them don’t mind having someone cook dinner for them and clean up while they’re not geniuses. Even if their empire relies on public resources, their accomplishments actually require a large team of personnel. In the Landian tradition that stretches deep in Silicon Valley, progress is the rare opportunity that the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California knows what’s best for all of us and that we must break free from the usual social shackles. We believe that it is in the hands of what we call innovators. pursue it.

What we’ve seen recently in the multistage explosion of Twitter under new owner Elon Musk is a narrative of massive privilege confused for omnipotence and justice, and that confusion by reality. This is the relentless correction of when enormous wealth, understood as just rewards for great technical virtues achieved in the past, were taken to mean and prove great technical virtues to come. is what happens. Whether the life of his Twitter employee in the US with an H-1B worker visa was turned upside down, or the Twitter user whose online community was central to his success, the incident seriously damaged him. For the people, it was uniformly hilarious. Forced correction of terrible arrogance is normal.

This kind of event is all too common in some ways, but perhaps never has it been so self-congratulatory that it gave genius and technology a bad name. But when true genius and true innovation don’t exist or don’t deserve to be celebrated, they become less poignant and infuriating.

After working in the software industry for over 20 years, I am now studying the industry as a researcher. The main motivation is that technology is a mirror in which humanity is reflected. Humans have always used technology to try to make the world more likable and less disliked. With many bouts and beginnings, and almost as many reversals and tumbles, we have thrived and guided ourselves away from suffering. You might even call it a genius.

But in the process, we sometimes lose sight of our original motives, and we act as if technology itself, or wealth, power, etc., is more important than our attempts to thrive as a species. sometimes. In fact, technology itself, and the wealth that comes from it, is an accidental phenomenon. It’s not the technology that matters, not even the inventor. What matters is how innovation serves our collective well-being and what it can do for humanity.

Digital technology, in particular, reveals much about humanity through its tendency to redraw the scales by which we seek prosperity and avoid suffering. Data instead of flesh and blood. Inhumane behavior can begin to look rational on the scales altered by digital technology. You may start to think you can predict crime via algorithms, or find yourself relying on AI to write your opinion. But the underlying importance of human prosperity and suffering always becomes clear in the end. In software generally speaking, software teams try to create features that help users thrive, and executives try to prevent themselves and their organizations from suffering by maximizing profitability. and outperform the competition.

Actual geniuses exist, but they don’t look arrogant or act like tyranny. It took genius for our species to evolve the ability to care for others outside of our immediate family. When you succeed in helping the leadership behind running a software company without forcing it, that’s genius.

In the process, the current paradigm that accuses the industry of continuing to prey on people must be replaced, and the myth of the lone tech genius must be dispelled.

