Google brings big-screen optimizations to search app on Galaxy tablets





Last updated: Nov 24, 2022 08:08 UTC+01:00

Google recently reported that it is making ongoing efforts to improve support for large-screen devices such as tablets and foldable phones. This brings drag and drop improvements and full mouse support to many Google Workspace apps. Google is now adding improved tablet support to the Google Search app.

The latest Google Apps Beta 13.46 introduces a navigation rail on the left side of the home page. This allows us to show more of your content in your Google Discover feed and search results. The Google Search app navigation rail is beneficial for users with Samsung Galaxy or other brands of tablets. Unfortunately, the navigation rail does not include the Material You MD3 redesign.

The Discover, Search, and Collections icons in the Google Search navigation rail don’t yet use circular indicators. The current tab you are viewing is highlighted in blue instead of gray. The three icons are placed where you would normally put your thumb, not top, bottom, or center.

The benefit of this new Google Search navigation rail is that you can access key destinations within reach on large-screen devices such as tablets. Overall, more tweaks and optimizations are needed, such as the Material You icon. As 9To5Google pointed out, the Google Weather app was recently updated with similar tweaks. Previously it only supported working in portrait mode.

Rumors speculate that Google will launch a Pixel tablet in 2023, making it a major competitor to Samsung. We are planning to announce it. So all these optimizations and tweaks for tablets will come in handy.

