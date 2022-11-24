Food waste solution app Gander named innovation of the year – Grocery Gazette





Gander, a new “innovative” anti-food waste app, was named the winner of the Manin Hotel Award for Technology Innovation of the Year at this month’s Awards for Excellence.

An innovative Isle of Man-based app offers retailers and consumers an easy solution for reducing food waste by providing real-time information on declining inventories.

It comes at a critical time as the ongoing cost of living crisis continues to weigh on household budgets.

The Technology Innovation of the Year Awards, sponsored by Isle of Man Newspapers, recognize companies that empower people and enable them to succeed in the digital world.

The award is open to organizations operating in all sectors and best describes the use of technology to solve business challenges such as ease of use, cost effectiveness and strong growth opportunities. Awarded to companies that can demonstrate.

To date, the Gander app has saved nearly 20 million food items from waste and prevented 20,947 tonnes of CO2 from being released into the environment at 506 participating stores.

The Annual Excellence Awards are a highlight of the Manx Calendar, recognizing more than 600 local businesses, charities, individuals and public sector teams since the awards began.

The Awards for Excellence showcase the brightest and best work of the Isle of Man community and shine a spotlight on impressive companies like Gander,” said Trudy Williamson, Vice Chairman, MBE, Isle of Man Newspaper. I’m here.

She added: The Isle of Man is already punching above its weight in many areas, including sports, and is pushing beyond our weight on a global scale for innovation and entrepreneurship. It’s great to see you punching.

Stacey Williams, Head of Customer Engagement and Business Development at Gunders, said:

Gander is the first in the world. Our innovative technology helps retailers improve sell-through rates by up to 95%, improve markdown losses by 38%, improve in-store compliance by 40% and improve shrinkage by 24%. ”

And the unique Ganderlytics analytics platform provides retailers with the data and technology they need to reduce the problem of savings, waste and compliance.

Williams continues:

We want to continue to help retailers and consumers alike play an important role in reducing food waste.

