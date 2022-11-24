Startups Seeking $170,000 Soybean Innovation Challenge





Called the Soy Innovation Challenge, the challenge is the brainchild of the United Soybean Board (USB) and The Yield Lab Institute (YLI).

Demand for soybean oil is increasing as a feedstock for renewable energy, creating unique opportunities for soybean farmers. However, increased oil expansion grind means more dietary supplies. pathways are needed, said Ralph Lott, a USB chair and farmer in New York, in a press release.

The Soy Innovation Challenge aims to increase the value of soybean meal in existing markets and applications with the following goals:

Innovations that enhance the use and value of soybean meal in animal agriculture, aquaculture, pet food, and soy foods for human consumption. Innovations that improve the commercial viability of existing applications and segments in both the food and feed sectors and overcome the technical challenges of increasing soybean meal usage. Innovations that improve the transportability and storage of soybean meal.

Mac Marshall, vice president of market intelligence at USB, said that with clear sustainability differentiators such as soil health and land management, this competition is giving U.S. soybean farmers the opportunity to meet evolving customer preferences. He said it could create a unique source of revenue for the company. Sustainability is the future of our industry and these new innovations enhance profit opportunities for farmers.

Soybean meal is used as a raw material for livestock feed. These markets are constrained by demand constraints for poultry and livestock, competition from food substitutes, storage capacity and transportation challenges. The Soy Innovation Challenge aims to solve these problems.

The application period is until December 6th. USB and YLI invite agricultural technology start-ups, project/research teams, and groups to submit their applications online. This includes companies operating in the soybean meal value chain and with innovative solutions that can enhance known soybean meal uses and markets. The challenge is sponsored by USB and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Selected teams will compete in:

$170,000 in prize money provided by USB. $5,000 in-kind technical services and credits per AWS-provided finalist. All selected teams receive mentoring and resources to help advance their ideas in the areas of technical, business, and financial impact.

Growing interest in enhancing the existing value of soybean meal is often forgotten in the equation as the market for soybeans is booming. This innovative challenge uncovers ideas and technologies that enhance the value of soybean meal and its ingredients within existing markets and applications. Brandon Day, his COO of YLI, says this is truly a circular economy and bean optimization practice.

