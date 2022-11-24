Amber Heard is Google’s most searched celebrity in 2022





never heard of it? These are the most Googled celebrities this year.

A study by Hollywood news site CelebTattler analyzed 2022 Google search trend data points, tracked over 150 celebrities, and ultimately named Aquaman star Amber Heard as number one. I was.

Perhaps due to a high-profile legal battle with her ex, the 36-year-old actress topped the list as the most searched A-lister in 2022, averaging 5.6 million searches each month in the US. Of course, the former Johnny Depp in question was a long way behind in second place, with 5.5 million monthly searches.

The pair consumed pop culture as a shocking defamation lawsuit raged for the better part of this year. This culminated in June, when Depp was awarded $15 million from his ex and Heard won $2 million in her counterclaim.

Between the entry wristband craze, viral TikTok, and romance rumors, it’s no wonder the ex-flame has topped the charts. Heard was the most Googled for the sheer amount of searches, but 34 of the 50 states searched for the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor more than any other A-lister.

Heard was the year’s most searched A-lister after a shocking defamation lawsuit with her ex Poole/AFP by Getty Images.

There was no shortage of celebrity news stories this year, including Elon Musk taking over Twitter and the behind-the-scenes drama Don’t Worry Darling.

The tumultuous ex-spouses are followed by Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Tom Brady, Pete Davidson and even the late Queen Elizabeth II in third place.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died in September at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. In her one year she got her 4.3 million Google searches per month.

Football star Tom Brady was the most Googled A-list athlete in 2022 and the fourth most searched celebrity. Perhaps due to his unexpected divorce from supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and his repeated relationship with the NFL, Brady’s total searches reached 4.06 million per month.

The Queen ranked third, behind two other celebrities.Getty Images Brady was the year’s most searched athlete.Getty Images

When it comes to turbulent couples, Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson come in fifth and sixth respectively. As the pair’s unlikely romance grew more heated following the reality TV star’s stint on Saturday Nights last fall, the couple popped as if Kim K wasn’t already in his culture. has become an icon.

The SKIMS and SKNN founder sparked controversy by wearing an original Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, and in 2022 it was googled 3.4 million times a month. More clicks came before the end of the year as he focused attention on new flame supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

This year, the two will be the focus of a bargain by rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West and Kardashian’s ex-husband. denounced, insulted Davidson, and even fantasized about the comedian’s demise.

Following her controversial Met Gala outfit and hot romance with the comedian’s ex-girlfriend, Kardashian ranks high on the list of most searched celebrities. Metropolitan Museum of Art/

Elon Musk, Ye’s sidekick and controversial Twitter CEO, ranked seventh on the list, with 3.19 million Google searches per month in the US.

His brutal takeover of social media platforms and the return of former President Donald Trump to the site have fueled negative media attention for the Tesla boss, perhaps earning him search hits.

Who can forget the infamous Oscar Slapgate “heard all over the world”? Will Smith came in at number eight on the list, barely trailing Musk with 3.15 million monthly searches. Chris Rock slapped his face on stage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards with Smith’s hand after making an unfortunate joke about Jada Smith’s alopecia.

Musk’s controversial Twitter ownership, costing $44 billion, garnered Google search hits.Getty Images

The “King Richard” actor later won Best Actor for his role in the film, and instead of stripping him of the award, the Academy decided to ban the disgraced star for ten years.

In 9th and 10th place were Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown and Euphoria star Zendaya. The two young female icons have been googled her 2.78 million times and her 2.71 million times respectively.

Despite retaining his award, the Academy banned the highly searched actor following Slapgate.PA Images via Getty Images.

Despite Taylor Swift’s Ticketmaster debacle and Harry Styles’ high-profile split with girlfriend director Olivia Wilde, the two didn’t make the top 10, LeBron James, Stephen Curry , ranked in the top 15 among Ryan Reynolds

A spokesperson for CelebTattler said, “This study provides interesting insight into which celebrities have had the greatest influence on Americans, and it will be interesting to see if these searches increase or decrease in 2023. It’s interesting,” he said.

