ONDC Offers Opportunities for Innovation, Startup Growth and E-Commerce Ecosystem Players: CEO T Koshy





The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an ambitious project of the Government of India to democratize e-commerce in India, acting as a level playing field for all businesses and providing opportunities for start-ups, banks and SMEs. , providing a platform for ecosystem players, including telcos, to discover new ones. His MD and CEO of ONDC, T Koshy, said his path to innovation and growth was:

ET India Rising, run by Visa, features a series of definitive conversations with top business and policy leaders, where they set India’s vision at 100 and Koshy lays the road for the future of e-commerce in India. We made a map and opened an ONDC. It was delivered to consumers in Bengaluru in September this year as part of his beta test of a network poised to cement India as a pioneer on this planet of digital commerce.

Promoting open source networks in all aspects of digital commerce, ONDC enables buyers and sellers to move from existing platform-centric models to facilitator-driven, interoperable, decentralized networks. Pilot projects are currently being implemented in 15 cities including Delhi, Shillong, Coimbatore, Bhopal, Bangalore and Lucknow.

According to Koshy, ONDC aims to be an ecosystem builder that provides equal opportunities for all and serves as a global benchmark, powered by trust-building mechanisms that ignite entrepreneurial passions. increase. On ET India Rising, Koshy was speaking with EconomicTimes.com’s digital editor of his broadcast He Miloni Bhatt. Some of India’s most influential decision makers share their perspectives and insights on the challenges, opportunities and trends that define India’s rise to the global economy. It is underpinned by his three main pillars of the economy: financial services, small businesses, infrastructure and manufacturing. A member of a think tank and a force behind several tectonic shifts in generational structures, Koshy is a digital pioneer and behind groundbreaking projects such as Aadhaar, demat discourse and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He is one of the venerable figures in

A great equalizer, Koshy has played a key role in empowering the millions of disenfranchised Indians previously cut off from the formal economy. And by integrating a previously excluded portion of the population and then empowering millions, Koshy’s vision of building a new India, an India of equal opportunity through ONDC. is consistent with

Outlining the megatrends and opportunities that will help accelerate ONDC adoption, Koshy said, “There’s a very strong startup ecosystem, they’re really looking for opportunities to innovate, and they’re limiting innovation to a few pockets. No. Innovations can only find scale if they are part of an ecosystem, meaning they are all looking for opportunities, but not because they have some control. , should have an equal chance of success based on what they have to offer.

This is where ONDC comes in, in its ability and propensity to support all digital commerce players, from SMEs to start-ups, logistics companies, banks, fintech companies, telecom services and technology companies. The vision is to create an inclusive ecosystem and accelerate ecosystem play by facilitating broader cross-cutting participation in the digital economy, he said.

A forward-looking project, ONDC will allow marketplace giants like Amazon and Flipkart to dictate the behavior of buyers and sellers, allowing buyers and sellers to create their own separate We are reimagining the e-commerce paradigm that can meet your needs.

This robust rethinking of the e-commerce landscape can address two fundamental issues: promoting an inclusive digital economy and empowering small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He argued that the ONDC could help broader participation in the digital economy, such as banks and telecom operators, which had previously been unable to expand their outreach to digital consumers due to their large number of digital consumers and lack of captive sellers. I explained that I would offer an opportunity. So it is an opportunity for them to offer more services. When you look at the industry, there were only a few options for getting into digital commerce, at the mercy of one or two entities that are moving the market in a certain way.

Still, ONDC, touted as a game-changer by none other than Indian CTO Nandan Nilekani, is still a new idea and ready to be adopted by a broad audience in the banking industry. , requires a great deal of evangelism. For example, in the telecom industry, Koshy said.

He outlined a roadmap where… they would all be collaborators and co-conspirators. Because if there’s a solution that helps a large cross-section of people win, it’s in everyone’s interest to win in this game.

ONDC is committed to finding solutions to the market inaccessibility of SMEs, but the reality is that not everyone is equally digitally capable to take advantage of the opportunities ONDC presents. . The challenge, therefore, lies in ensuring a certain level of digital readiness through various initiatives aimed at SMEs and reaching threshold volumes with early adopters.

If the ONDC model is successful, whoever has a product or service to sell will make it digitally visible on an open network, and different kinds of buying platforms representing different kinds of buyers will bring them to the market. I will try to help. So it will be just an action and a natural extension.My ultimate goal and dream is for our country to become a benchmark for the world.

