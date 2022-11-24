Who do you think is back: this is the new 552bhp BMW 3.0 CSL





First Look

Christmas arrives a little early in 2022 as BMW unveils straight-six rear-wheel drive coupe with manual gearbox

This is the new BMW 3.0 CSL, short for everything the 552bhp M division stands for. In fact, it is also a distillation of all the fibers that make up BMW’s core DNA. Aliens wanting to know how one of the world’s largest automakers became so popular need only look at the basic elements that make up this amazingly modified M4. .

Up front is a big, hearty straight-six engine. It’s matched to a 6-speed manual gearbox and sends power to the rear wheels only. It is lighter than the production car on which it is based and is inspired by motorsport.

And as the final part of BMW M’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration, you get perhaps the most exciting product yet. His original 3.0 CSL transcended from being just a great car to being out of this world. Even though it’s been updated, we have to admire the company’s ambition to deliver the same thrills to a new generation.

There should be many of them. Just like Daddy did, this new 3.0 CSL packs the most powerful iteration of the 3.0-liter straight-six engine, with the regular M3 and M4 getting 503bhp even in full-fat competition spec. This 3.0 CSL gets 552bhp. Not only is it more powerful, but it’s also the most powerful 6-cylinder engine in a BMW M car on the road.

Its roots lie in BMW’s current DTM-winning motor. With a stiff crankcase, forged lightweight crankshaft and 3D printed cylinder head core, the cooling system and oil delivery are a high performance setup designed for highly dynamic driving conditions. It has 406 lb-ft of torque and revs to 7,200 rpm according to M.

The engine finds mate in a 6-speed manual gearbox whose spread and transmission ratio ideally match its performance characteristics, with a gear knob that is a nod to the original BMW M shifters of the 70s. His SOP to modern convenience comes in the form of shift assistant help during downshifts when braking in corners.

The active M differential sends power back up to 100% lock when needed and works in tandem with stability control. Obviously, a lot of work has been done on the chassis, but on the surface it looks like a double-jointed front axle with adaptive damping, wide track, electronic power steering (with variable ratio) and huge M carbon ceramic. Based on the 5 link rear. Brakes hidden under 20″/21″ alloy front and rear. Heck, the traction control has 10 steps of intervention until very off.

If that’s the case, especially if you pay the “Batmobile” tax and pay some more tax, especially when great care has been taken to keep the weight down around that delicious, wide-arched silhouette. BMW prides itself on its history of carbon fiber reinforced plastics and the new 3.0 CSL is said to feature CFRP in virtually every bodywork section. Roof, bonnet, trunk lid, front and rear aprons, side panel attachments. Sill, rear diffuser, wing, spoiler. All hand made just for this car.

A lightweight titanium exhaust backbox, aluminum struts in the engine bay and a significant amount of carbon in the (strictly two-seat) cockpit. The Full M carbon bucket seats are positioned in front of a pair of integrated helmet compartments where the rear bench used to be. Yes, his one of those cars.

And being one of those cars, it gets a very special treatment. Optimizing the airflow alone took him 200 hours of development. It will take him three months to complete the car. In fact, each car is assembled by 30 specially trained M technicians, going through his 8 assembly and production cycles of up to 10 days each. They will also be deployed from the same plant that manufactures components for the 7 Series and Rolls-Royce.

No word yet on pricing, but I’m very hopeful. Only 50 will be built for the most loyal and enthusiastic fans of the BMW M brand. And of course for those who want a shorthand for all the 552bhp the M division represents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.topgear.com/car-news/first-look/guess-whos-back-new-552bhp-bmw-30-csl

