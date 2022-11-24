Nintendo Sets Sales Records with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet





Nintendo said the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for Nintendo Switch have set the company’s all-time sales records.

Guillaume Payen | Photo Sopa Images | Wright Rocket | Getty Images

Nintendo said Thursday that its latest Pokémon game has set sales records at the Japanese gaming giant as it continues to deliver blockbusters ahead of the important holiday season.

The Kyoto-based company said sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for Nintendo Switch exceeded 10 million units in the first three days since their global launch on November 18.

This is the highest level of sales for a game debut in Nintendo’s history.

Nintendo’s Pokémon success comes two months after Splatoon 3 set a domestic sales record in Japan.

Pokémon is one of Nintendo’s most recognizable and longest-running franchises. Nintendo breathed new life into the series by releasing Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield three years ago, and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl last year.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are open world games, allowing players to explore the game environment without completing missions in a linear fashion.

The video game industry boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021 as people were confined to their homes during lockdowns. But as the economy reopens, the industry is starting to normalize, weighing heavily on video game giants like Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft.

“With the new Pokemon, Nintendo has achieved a rare feat among all video game companies: two blockbusters in a difficult 2022 for the industry,” said Kantan, a Tokyo-based consultancy. Games CEO Serkan Toto told CNBC.

“Sure, Pokémon is almost always a safe bet, but new titles have exceeded expectations, as Splatoon 3 did earlier this year.”

Investors are backing Nintendo, thanks to its recent blockbusters. The company’s stock is up more than 11% this year, outperforming Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index. In September, Nintendo conducted a 1-for-10 stock split, which also boosted sentiment.

Nintendo also has a strong pipeline of games. Toto expects The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, due out in May, to be the company’s next big hit.

But Nintendo isn’t the only company entering the holiday season with strong momentum.

Sony announced Wednesday that its God of War: Ragnarok title for its PlayStation console sold 5.1 million copies in its first week, making it the fastest debut of any first-party game from the company. First-party games are games created by game studios owned by Sony.

Sony shares closed more than 2% higher in Japan on Thursday.

