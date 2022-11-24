Porsche 911 Carrera T Review: The Range’s Sweet Spot? Review 2022





What is this?

This is a car for those who want a 911 that isn’t as hardcore or as hard-to-find as the GT3 or GT3 RS, but still offers driver focus and weight savings. Sitting halfway between the base-spec 911 Carrera and the Carrera S, the Carrera T offers nothing new, but a collection of components and options you can’t get anywhere else, with a small legacy to tug on your heartstrings. A story is thrown in.

When you say heritage, do you mean badges?

yes. The T stands for Touring and is reminiscent of the 911 T built between 1968 and 1973, the entry-level 911 of the time. The T-badge returned in 2017 as a lighter, more focused version of the 991 generation of the 911, followed by the 718 Boxster and Cayman in 2018, and the Macan in 2022, all going back to the same basics. I follow a recipe. And now we are back again with the 992 generation car.

How lightweight are we talking about?

Choosing the standard 7-speed manual instead of the optional 8-speed PDK gearbox (not typically offered on entry-level 911s) leaves the gross vehicle weight at 1,470 kg, 35 kg lighter than the base 911 Carrera (although 20 kg heavier than the 911 Carrera). 911GT3). Achieving that number isn’t just pulling things out, it’s a yo-yo game between adding kit and getting busy with the delete button. The lightweight battery all contributes to the weight savings, but the 10mm lower PASM sports suspension, the Carrera S’s larger 20- and 21-inch wheels, the sports exhaust system and the mechanical rear differential bring the weight back.

The result is a 380bhp, twin-turbo flat-six lifted straight from the Carrera that accelerates from 0 to 100mph in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 181mph. Pants don’t burn, but honestly how fast do you need them on the road?

What else do you get?

Rear wheel steering is 1,592 options (installed on the test car), the shift lever is shortened by 10 mm, the exhaust note is bad due to poor sound insulation, and the 4-way electric sports seat plus is standard equipment (although we also tested the full bucket seat) GT sports steering wheel and a few styling upgrades, our bottoms were always comfortable and in place. increase. It offers 4 solid colors, 4 metallic colors, and 5 special colors (Python Green for the win, but feel free to play it yourself in the configurator) and 110 paint-to-sample tones. In short, it looks wonderfully simple, no frills, and pure.

does it work?

It’s never been. Can 10mm really make a big difference? That stout gear lever fits perfectly in your hand, so yes, let’s go. Turning on the auto-blip feature makes it an instant heel-and-toe god on downshifts, but we turned it off instantly. Otherwise, it’s an artificial moment rarely found in analog feasts.

You’ll soon notice a slightly sharper edge to the exhaust note. How great this engine is. The turbocharger is almost imperceptible, the response is snappy, and on the Twisted Canyon road I tried above LA, I could really use full throttle in short bursts. We never craved horsepower, downforce or lateral grip. The suspension simply moved with the road while the steering rolled in and out of each corner. 95% of the roads here have all the Porsche you need.

A 911 GT3 for the masses?

Before adding options like rear wheel steering (recommended) and fancy paint, this is still 98,500 cars. Sure, with the rear seats removed and lighter, it’s a nod to the hardcore end of the 911 spectrum, but it’s far from a track-focused machine. This is a road car designed resolutely for long trips, zipping around twisty roads when it counts. More tactile and more attractive than the standard 89,900 Carrera, slower but more interesting and dynamic than the 102,800 Carrera S, a 911 that makes life on the road endlessly satisfying, it’s now a bit of a sweet spot in the range. increase.

