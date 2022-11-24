Sonos’ Black Friday sale offers 20% off soundbars, speakers and more





Black Friday is just around the corner, and Sonos is offering one of the most popular early bird deals. The Black Friday offering lets you buy his 20% off select products on Sonos’ website through November 28th.

Note: MacRumors is a Sonos affiliate partner.

Specifically, six Sonos speaker products, including two soundbars, subwoofers and three speakers, are on sale at 20% off. All of these deals can be found on Sonos’ website and no coupon code is required to verify the discount.

If you’re looking to buy a Sonos Move, be aware that this accessory is 20% off on Cyber ​​Monday. The price has been reduced from $399 to $319 for the day only, so be sure to come back for the Cyber ​​Monday Sonos sale if you’re interested.

You can see all currently available Apple Black Friday deals in our dedicated post. For everything else, we track all of the season’s best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup: Friday 2022.

