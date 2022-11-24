Dow Stock News: Apple eyeing Manchester United? FTC likely to contest Microsoft-Activision deal





Apple (AAPL) is reportedly interested in British football giants Manchester United (MANU). Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission will reportedly challenge his planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by Microsoft (MSFT).

× Apple vs Manchester United?

Apple could pay Manchester United £5.8 billion ($7 billion), the Daily Star reports. The Dow Jones tech giant has no experience owning a sports team, but CEO Tim Cook reportedly sees huge opportunities in such deals.

Apple+ will air Major League Soccer and Friday Night Baseball. The award-winning comedy Ted Lasso is about his US football coach who runs a Premier League football team.

Bowing to their fans, the Glazers recently agreed to put the Premier League football giant up for sale.

Apple shares rose 0.6 percent to 151.07 in Wednesday’s stock market trading after rebounding from Tuesday’s 50-day moving average. The Dow is still trading below its 200-day moving average.

Manchester United shares surged 26% to 18.80 on Wednesday, hitting a 13-month high. This was after a nearly 15% surge on Tuesday.

Will the FTC challenge Microsoft-Activision?

The Federal Trade Commission is likely to try to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. Politico said the antitrust lawsuit could take place in December. The FTC’s investigation into the Microsoft-Activision deal is not yet complete.

ATVI shares fell 3.8% in late Wednesday trading, the FTC reported. The stock rose 0.9% to 76.59 in Wednesday’s regular session. Activision shares are trading at a significant discount from the purchase price of $95 per share due to regulatory concerns.

Antitrust regulators in Europe and China are also reviewing Microsoft-Activision.

PlayStation maker Sony has opposed Microsoft’s deal with Activision, fearing that top-selling Activision titles such as Call of Duty will be exclusive to Xbox.

Microsoft shares rose late Wednesday. The Dow shares closed at 247.58, his 1% gain.

For stock market updates and more, follow Ed Carson on Twitter @IBD_ECarson.

