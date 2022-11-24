Netflix is ​​working on an all-new AAA PC game, according to job listings TechCrunch





Netflix has more than a dozen job openings posted on the Netflix Games Studios Los Angeles office website, as spotted by Mobilegamer.biz. These listings give us a few hints about the company’s plans for new studios.

At TechCrunch Disrupt last month, Netflix vice president of games Mike Verdu originally announced that his company would be opening a new studio in Southern California. Verdu also said that Chacko Sonny will head up the studio. Sonny He is the former executive producer of Overwatch.

Sonny left Blizzard Entertainment, the company behind Overwatch, while the company was dealing with a California sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit and an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He is also responsible for the development of Overwatch 2.

And now, Netflix wants to form a core team for its first project at Netflix Games Studio in Los Angeles. The game director is in charge of AAA PC games. Netflix currently only offers games for smartphones and tablets, so this will be the company’s first PC game.

In the video game industry, AAA projects are major games with very large budgets and development teams. Game directors are responsible for developing worlds/characters/narratives suitable for Netflix movies/TV series. Job listings may also include experience with Unreal Engine and first and/or third person shooter games.

Netflix is ​​also looking for an art director and technical director, so it doesn’t seem like there are many people working in the studio yet.

Netflix sees games as long-term projects. At TechCrunch Disrupt, Mike Verdu said Netflix is ​​still in the very early stages of its gaming initiative.

The company currently offers 40 different games. There are spin-off games based on his popular Netflix shows like Stranger Things, classic mobile games like runners and racing games, card games and original titles.

Netflix has acquired three existing game studios: Boss Fight Entertainment, Night School Studio (Oxenfree) and Finlands Next Games. They also opened a new studio in Helsinki, Finland, headed by the former GM of Zynga.

Today, Netflix’s gaming business model is very simple. If you subscribe to Netflix, you can download and play all games in the Netflix game library. If you stop your Netflix subscription, you won’t be able to access those games.

These games have no in-app purchases, season passes, or add-on subscriptions. Of course, Netflix could change its gaming monetization strategy with a new AAA game. But it’s clear that Netflix is ​​in investment mode for now.

