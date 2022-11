Pokemon Scarlet and Sumire Sell 10 Million Copies in 3 Days, Breaking All Nintendo Records

Pokemon Scarlet Violet

game freak

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been marred by technical issues and suffer from the series’ low critic and user review scores, but the game is also an absolute selling monster, showing that the series is better than ever in terms of player interest. It shows that it is strong against

Nintendo announced that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold 10 million copies in the first three days. Not only did Scarlett and Violet break every record Nintendo has for best-selling games, but it’s also true for exclusive games across the industry.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are:

The fastest-selling Pokémon game of all time. The fastest-selling Switch game of all time. The fastest-selling Nintendo game of all time. The fastest-selling console game of all time on Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

If 10 million copies were sold, assuming a price of about $60, that would be $600 million in weekend sales. That’s just below his $800 million weekend sales of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 announced a few weeks ago, a series record, and an all-time record of 10 for Grand Theft Auto 5. Just shy of a billion dollar opening weekend sales. It was replicated up to GTA 6. But yes, what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have done here is that these other games typically launch on two generations of Xbox and PlayStation, and Modern Warfare 2 hit PC sales at launch as well.

Pokemon Scarlet Violet

game freak

It’s a bit of a frustrating situation for fans, but a common complaint is that Nintendo and Game Freak need to realize they have to stop pumping out these games at such a fast pace. Technical chaos at a level never before seen in the history of the series. While the core game remains a lot of fun, Scarlet and Violet suffer from terrible performance issues, ugly visuals, and hilariously tragic bugs. But breaking nearly every record in video games at launch doesn’t seem to take these lessons to heart and continue doing exactly what they’ve been doing and at the pace they’ve been doing. It seems like the go-ahead for

It’s unclear what the fate of the game will be, or how much it will be modified over time. not, so a lot of the junk in the game can stay there.

If you want to predict that Scarlett and Violet’s poor technical condition will bring down the results of next-gen Pokemon games, I understand the logic. Never bet on Pokemon. The monster of his IP that has ruled the video game industry for nearly a decade and a half, is here to be seen stronger than ever.

