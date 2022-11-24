How organizations can optimize IT innovation





To make your IT organization more innovative, you need to take a step back and reflect on your departmental or organizational identity. His CTO at MDaudit, Ritesh Ramesh, shares strategies to adopt to optimize IT innovation and prepare your organization for the future.

Part 1 of this two-part discussion on IT innovation focused on the characteristics needed to drive innovation and key strategies for achieving success. It’s always important to ask a few questions when planning change and innovation. What do you want to build, what do you want to deliver to your organization and your customers, what directions and priorities do you want to take? In doing so, you document and celebrate your team’s accomplishments. This is a great time to determine what is working, which areas are falling short, and how to improve.

Improvements can come in the form of better people management, more detailed budget planning, key initiatives or priority management. However, picking out the achievements achieved is essential and should be taken care of. Now is not the time to focus on failures or failed steps (write them down to improve). Evoke and build on the programmatic successes experienced by your organization’s IT elements.

From here you can basically start setting new or next goals. Based on the successes you’ve experienced, you may be able to identify growth opportunities, areas of reinvention, new value drivers, and efficiencies to capture. Ultimately, these goals should guide you toward your transformation efforts. It’s a journey, not the destination that this exercise is about. Continuous transformation is the cornerstone of growth and innovation. There are three types of transformation: operational, core, and strategic.

direct operational transformation

Operational transformation solves old problems with new initiatives, initiatives, or technologies. Core transformation is fundamentally changing a business or division from how it was run. Strategic transformation is changing the very nature of the sector. This third transform is the goal. Even the most successful organizations must continue to grow, adapt and change to external, internal and uncontrolled stimuli. Transformation is necessary for any business seeking growth, but the results are especially powerful when it is incorporated into IT innovation.

In my case, my team faced the challenge of successfully transitioning a reputable consulting firm to an equally reputable technology organization centered around a strong enterprise-grade revenue-alignment platform. This work includes integrating the Augmented Intelligence Framework into the company’s flagship revenue alignment platform to help healthcare organizations overcome pandemic-related revenue shortfalls.

This effort required an overwhelming and relentless focus on core strategic change. For us, transformation meant transforming entire organizations, not just departments, turning one business into another. The goal of innovation (achieving) means providing healthcare organizations with a sound framework for building robust revenue integrity strategies to survive in today’s fluid healthcare environment. The crux of this work has been one of his most difficult times, especially for healthcare during his COVID-19 onslaught. So many failures and fatigue have rocked the field, but our commitment to innovation has required the organization to focus on success and its potential.

It was hard work. But management recognized that long-term success depended on elevating MDaudit Enterprise, a revenue integrity software platform, into an organizational focus rather than part of a consulting business. Additionally, we had to embrace our identity as a technology company to achieve sustained growth, agile reinvention, new value and efficiency.

We combined the core model with the strategic transformation model to build an agile process. Align activities with intentions, trigger human chains, exercise structured problem-solving and creativity, manage challenges, and recalibrate goals as needed, as detailed in the previous question. Implemented a dynamic work design that

This transformation focused on integrating an augmented intelligence framework that includes natural language processing and AI-driven business insights. It includes essential elements for next-generation claims analytics, claims understanding, coding, diagnosis, denials, and other proactive, data-driven processes.

This foundation will make a big difference to our core business. Our IT products enable our organization to streamline revenue alignment processes by searching and analyzing billions of rows of data from any source in seconds. This is what a more manual process would take weeks or months. But again, none of these capabilities existed before the organization was completely transformed.

This effort has been very effective for the client and us. Because we were committed to our efforts and knew where our success lay.

Read more: Innovation Forward: The Power of Simplicity

What are the benefits of becoming an IT innovator?

This isn’t an exact answer to the question you’re asking, but in our case I think it articulates the benefits of being an IT innovator: The success of IT transformation for our organization and the people we serve can be seen in our rapid response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It turns out that COVID has placed a significant financial burden on most healthcare systems. For example, a study by Strata Decision Technology found that 97% of healthcare systems lost an average of $1,200 per coronavirus case despite a 20% increase in Medicare payments. Through the worst of the pandemic, the healthcare system needed all the revenue it could secure. Around the same time, Hayes became MDaudit through his IT and technology innovations. Now you can accurately claim and receive refunds in a still fluid environment. Perhaps the most obvious point of this lesson is that innovation has taken place within our organization that has benefited countless healthcare systems during and after one of the most difficult times healthcare has faced. It means that it helped to respond to

By reimagining MDaudit, we aimed to help healthcare organizations overcome revenue shortfalls. This is intended to ensure optimal and compliant reimbursement and eliminate revenue drag caused by denied or delayed claims. One of the benefits of being an innovator is being able to offer more value to our clients.

How can IT leaders advocate for funding innovation?

Change and transformation should be driven by successes and achievements, not failures and pressures. Success and achievement are the costs of doing business. Failure costs money, but it’s a sunk cost. Whether it targets a department, a sector, or an entire business, funding innovation needs to be more than transforming the way business is done.

Innovation equals change. Transformation starts with looking back at past successes, present successes, and future successes. Similar to budget preparation and quarterly planning exercises, transforming means setting new goals or setting new goals and identifying opportunities for growth, areas for reinvention, and system changes . Continuous innovation is all about putting the money and effort that every business needs into efforts that help determine if it can innovate.

Convincing leadership to invest in change requires solving old problems. However, innovators do this with new endeavors, ideas, initiatives, and technology. Successful organizations must grow, adapt and change. Transformation (innovator or not) comes in one of her two ways: growth and life, or stagnation and death. Ignoring this is more of the latter than the former. No matter what, innovation and transformation are choices. Once these selections are made, funds are generated. There is no innovation without change. In other words, it means the death of the organization. With that at stake, it’s easy to convince business leaders to fund innovation.

How is your organization funding and driving IT innovation? Share with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

