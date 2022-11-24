Ontario’s $5M Innovation Fund Boosts Mineral Processing Technology





Critical Minerals Innovation Fund aims to strengthen BEV supply chain between mining and manufacturing sectors

The state launched the $5 million Critical Minerals Innovation Fund to accelerate the development of new technologies related to battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The two-year goal is to fund new projects that increase exploration, mining, smelting and processing of important minerals, the metals needed to make the batteries used to power BEVs. .

Mines Minister George Pilley announced the fund in a news release on 24 November.

“Our goal is to supply our states, countries and allies with the critical minerals they need to meet their climate goals and transition to a cleaner and more sustainable economy,” said Pirire. said in a release.

“This investment leverages Ontario’s expertise to enter a new and growing market and ensure we can capitalize on the growing demand for important minerals that are responsibly and ethically sourced. ”

This initiative aims to foster collaboration between industry, academia, government and startups.

The fund’s scope includes technology that will allow companies to “recover critical minerals from mine tailings and waste sites statewide,” the state said.

Trent Mell, a company at Electra Battery Materials Corporation, which is building a $3 million metal recycling demonstration plant as part of Themiscumming’s mega-project, said he is on the right track to put Ontario at the forefront. As a move, we foretold this announcement. The field of EV mining, processing and technology development.

“We are pleased to establish the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund in Ontario, which is one of the world’s best performing jurisdictions in leading the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said the company’s president and CEO. Mel, the CEO, released.

“Combined with the rapid shift of the North American automotive sector to electric vehicles and rising consumer demand for zero-emission vehicles, now is the time for the state to capitalize on its abundance of critical minerals, proximity to markets, and skilled labor. Now is the right time to take advantage.

“With these strategic advantages, we are building the only significant mineral refinery in North America for the automotive sector. I applaud the government for their foresight in launching this new fund.”

The fund application process is now open.

Information on the eligibility criteria and submission process is available here.

