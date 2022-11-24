Calgary tech center takes center stage during Innovation Week





By Julieanne Acosta, Nov 23, 2022

Innovation Week kicked off and many Calgary people were able to participate in events, panels, workshops and even competitions. The week aims to showcase the ongoing diversity in the innovation and tech sectors across the city.

In an interview with The Gauntlet, Showpass Chief Financial Officer Tyler Vasselin and Platform Calgary Director Vanessa Gagnon discussed why students should attend the event.

Only a few companies were active in the past. [Calgary] But since then, Vasselin said, it’s grown in the last couple of years. [Innovation Week] It’s a great opportunity to really share our knowledge and experience to help build a passion for this within the city.

Gagnon said many events are being held, both in person and online. It’s a great opportunity for students to get out and meet people and networks.

Showpass is a successful Calgary-based tech startup that started in 2014 and is a ticketing and discovery engine for events, activities and activities.

Our big goal is to build a customer-centric platform, put the customer first, and try to drive that change in the industry. Part of that was building our discovery engine. So it really helped consumers and event attendees to always discover what was going on around them.

Showpass will be a big presence at the November 24th launch party and will be actively participating throughout the week, while Vasselin will be a judge in the Tech Startup Weekend competition.

The biggest thing is to build an ecosystem and participate in an ecosystem. The level of experience within Calgary and within the tech space is fairly limited, he said, Vasselin.

Vasselin describes how Showpass consistently recruits and selects its own candidates.

We are always hiring and our career page always has more jobs listed. There’s even a section where you take the initiative to explain what you think you can contribute to and where your passion lies. From that perspective, it was turning the hiring process upside down.

Innovation Week aims to encourage startups similar to Showpass, and Platform Calgary is a key part of the event. Platform Calgary is an innovation hub that serves as a starting point for those seeking a career in technology.

We have over 100 partners who provide programming to technology founders and their teams.It’s about making the ecosystem a little more connected and helping founders move faster. [we] act as a place [start-ups] Being able to find and triage things makes their journey a little faster, Gagnon said.

The Platform Calgary building is located in the East Village and is open to all.

Opened the Platform Innovation Center in June. The center was inspired by individuals within the technology ecosystem who wanted a place for innovators to come together. The main floor of the building is open to the public so you can check out what’s going on and learn about the programs going on here.

The launch party will be held tomorrow, November 24th, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm at the TELUS Convention Center. The student will get 50% off his tickets to the launch party. For more information on the events taking place during Innovation Week, visit their website.

