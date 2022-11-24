AYLIEN makes waves with pioneering financial services





DUBLIN, Ireland, November 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AYLIEN, an award-winning news intelligence start-up, today announced a pioneering breakthrough in financial services risk management.

AYLIENs Risk Signals application is one of the first three applications to be offered through a first-of-its-kind procurement marketplace, the Innovative Data Platform (iDP) built by ORX, the largest operational risk management association in financial services was selected as sector.

The world’s leading financial institutions will gain direct access to AI-powered proactive risk monitoring solutions designed by the Ireland-based start-up, accelerating global innovation in risk management.

iDP is a breakthrough platform that provides banks and insurance companies with one highly secure space to store and transform risk data and deploy pre-validated and certified risk technology applications.

Designed to make risk management innovation faster, cheaper and safer. Lengthy procurement processes, varying security standards, and the way data is handled across financial services are now impacting project development, increasing costs, and stifling the desire to innovate.

Parsa Ghaffari, Founder and CEO of AYLIEN said: However, certain barriers, such as lengthy procurement processes, hinder financial institutions’ ability to access the latest innovations. For risk professionals, a central marketplace of proven specialist providers is a game changer because it fosters innovation, reduces risk and expands opportunities while empowering risk teams.

We have worked closely with the iDP team in developing risk signals. We are very excited to bring our solutions directly to our target markets via this cutting-edge platform. Being selected as a flagship vendor by ORX’s industry leaders really strengthens our expansion in the financial services space.

Today’s launch of the commercial partnership between AYLIEN and iDP cements the US and UK financial services sectors as key markets for growing Series A startups.

AYLIENs Risk Signals product is the first of three solutions offered through the new ORX iDP platform. The solution notifies customers when potential risks occur, provides investigative capabilities to verify and assess risks associated with events, and simplifies the documentation and reporting of critical risks when required. .

ORX Executive Director Simon Wills said: ORX is built on a strong foundation of finding innovative solutions to common industry challenges. That is what led to the development of our loss data service in 2002, and has continued to drive the work we have done with our members ever since.

But the constant changes in financial services make the need for digital solutions more than ever. That’s why we started working on this pioneering new platform, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition in our 20th anniversary year with applications like AYLIEN.

AYLIEN’s AI-powered risk intelligence platform ingests, understands, and tags over 1.5 million news articles in up to 15 languages ​​every day to identify customers’ third parties, counterparties, competitors, and what matters to them. risk types and topics.

Natural language processing and machine learning identify and contextualize emerging risk events that are relevant to your organization’s risk landscape.

With AYLIEN, financial services sector risk management teams can streamline traditionally labor-intensive and manual monitoring processes, freeing up analysts for higher-value work.

Our customers identify 10x more potential risks and reduce identification and investigation time by up to 95%.

Ghaffari added: Currently, the financial services marketplace is in turmoil and lacks standardization. Because each financial institution is working independently with individual producers to reinvent the wheel. We are confident that today’s announcement will make the wheels of procurement and innovation turn smoother.

AYLIEN was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. We work with various international banks such as Wells Fargo in the US, European Investment Bank and Fidelity.

