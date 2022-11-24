Potential Motors, Chinova Bioworks and Introhive Celebrated at New Brunswick Innovation Awards Ceremony





Nine awards were handed out at the inaugural InnovateNB Awards event.

Potential Motors and Chinova Bioworks were among the winners of the first InnovateNB awards ceremony focused on people from New Brunswick startups, nonprofits, government and other organizations.

InnovateNB awarded honors in nine different categories in St. John in late November.

Their influence is commendable. – Cathy Simpson, Tech Impact

Potential Motors won the Most Innovative Startup category. The Fredericton-based startup built vehicle control software for electric parallel ATVs using artificial intelligence to develop electric off-road RVs.

Potential Motors recently secured $4 million in convertible bond seed extension funding to begin technology development, team growth, and software showcase. The startup raised $2.5 million in a seed round in 2020.

Chinova Bioworks, developer of mushroom-based natural preservatives for food and beverages, won in the category of most innovative product or service. His Chinova, also based in Frederiction, raised a $2.6 million seed round in 2018 to build a team and scale product production and manufacturing.

Yet another Fredericton-based startup, Introhive, won the award for economic impact through innovation. Founded in 2012, the startup offers an artificial intelligence-enabled customer intelligence platform.

The startup claims to have over 350 employees and over 250,000 customers in over 90 countries. But Introhive didn’t weather the recession unscathed, announcing layoffs in July. Previously, Introhive raised $121.3 million in Series C funding in 2021.

Agunbiade Seun Richards has been named an Emerging Innovator. Richards is the founder of food delivery service Door2Door and an ambassador for the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

Likewise, Jerry Pond was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Pond was the former CEO of his NBTel and president of its successor, Aliant Telecom. He is chairman and co-founder of Mariner Partners, a group of four technology companies. He is also the co-founder of a number of Atlantic Canadian information and communications technology companies. Pond also co-founded startup accelerator Propel ICT.

Cathy Simpson, CEO of TechImpact and one of the organizers of the InnovateNB Celebration, said the success of the innovators honored at the awards show a bright future for New Brunswick.

There are people from start-ups, established companies, nonprofits, academia, and government who are implementing innovative solutions at the forefront of technology here in New Brunswick, Simpson said. Their influence is commendable.

See the full list of award winners here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/potential-motors-chinova-bioworks-introhive-feted-at-new-brunswick-innovation-awards-ceremony/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos